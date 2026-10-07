South Africa vs Australia, Tests: Players to watch out for
What's the story
South Africa and Australia are set to battle it out in a three-match Test series, starting October 9. The first match will be played at Kingsmead, Durban. Thereafter, the two sides will face each other at St George's Oval and Newlands, Cape Town. The series is also part of the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship. Ahead of the series, we present the key players.
#1
Temba Bavuma (South Africa)
South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma will be keen to lead his side well and also score useful runs.
In 66 matches for the Proteas (114 innings), Bavuma has amassed 3,810 runs at 38.1.
He has smashed 4 tons and 26 fifties.
As per Cricinfo, in nine matches against the Aussies, Bavuma has scored 585 runs at 41.78 (50s: 5).
Meanwhile, 2,147 of Bavuma's Test runs have come at home. He averages 43.81 (100s: 4, 50s: 14).
#2
Keshav Maharaj (South Africa)
South African spinner Keshav Maharaj is a key figure for the hosts and his bowling will help the side.
Notably, Maharaj is the leading wicket-taker among South African spinners. He owns 218 wickets at 29.22 from 69 matches.
In addition to six four-fers, he has 12 five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket match haul.
Maharaj has claimed 86 scalps at home. He averages 30.43.
#3
Steve Smith (Australia)
Australia's Steve Smith will be a massive figure for the visiting side with his experience in abundance.
Smith owns 10,920 runs from 125 matches (233 innings) at 56. He owns 37 tons and 45 fifties.
He is in line to become the 3rd Australian batter to enter 11,000-run club in Tests.
In 13 matches against South Africa, Smith owns 933 runs at 44.42 (100s: 2, 50s: 5).
#4
Mitchell Starc (Australia)
36-year-old left-arm pacer, Mitchell Starc, is still in business and firing.
Starc has picked up 445 wickets at an average of 26.12 from 107 matches.
He has 19 five-wicket hauls and 21 four-fers besides four match hauls of 10 wickets.
Starc owns 47 wickets against South Africa at 28.06.
Meanwhile, in 40 away matches (home of opposition), Starc has managed 152 wickets at 26.77.