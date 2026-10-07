South Africa vs Australia, Tests: Players to watch out for

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma will be keen to lead his side well and also score useful runs.

In 66 matches for the Proteas (114 innings), Bavuma has amassed 3,810 runs at 38.1.

He has smashed 4 tons and 26 fifties.

As per Cricinfo, in nine matches against the Aussies, Bavuma has scored 585 runs at 41.78 (50s: 5).

Meanwhile, 2,147 of Bavuma's Test runs have come at home. He averages 43.81 (100s: 4, 50s: 14).