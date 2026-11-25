WTC 2025-27: Table-toppers South Africa have a firm grip
What's the story
South Africa have consolidated their position at the top of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 standings with a massive win over Bangladesh in the 2nd encounter at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Bangladesh were asked to bat on Day 3 with South Africa declaring on their overnight score of 494/7. Litton Das's men folded for 164 to lose by an innings and 219 runs.
SA and AUS
WTC standings: South Africa lead with AUS next
Having played 9 matches in the ongoing cycle, South Africa now own seven wins and two defeats.
South Africa's PCT of 77.78 saw them gain further grip.
In terms of points, they own a total of 84.
Australia are third on the points table and own a PCT of 69.23. Australia have played 13 matches in the ongoing cycle and own nine wins (L4).
Information
New Zealand are third with India being fourth
While India are fourth (PCT 50), New Zealand dropped to third with their draw against the former in the 1st clash of the two-match series. New Zealand's PCT is 66.67. New Zealand own 4 wins, 2 draws and one loss from 7 games.
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Bangladesh are behind England at 6th
England are fifth with a PCT of 38.54. From 16 games, England have won 7 (L8 D1). Bangladesh are now placed 6th. It was their 5th defeat of the cycle (W3 D2). Bangladesh's PCT is 36.67.