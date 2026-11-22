Centurion Test: Can Bangladesh level series against South Africa?
What's the story
South Africa and Bangladesh will clash in the second and final Test at SuperSport Park, Centurion, starting November 23. South Africa claimed a nine-wicket victory in the series opener at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. However, they will be without their captain, Temba Bavuma, who has been ruled out due to a calf injury. Aiden Markram will lead the team in Bavuma's absence.
Pitch conditions
Pitch report and conditions
SuperSport Park is a popular venue, having hosted many thrilling encounters over the years.
While seamers get plenty of seam movement and bounce, run-scoring can be tricky.
The pitch deteriorates as the days go on, making it crucial for the toss-winning captain to bat first.
Meanwhile, the weather is expected to be cloudy, with occasional spells of showers.
Bangladesh
Can Mushfiqur-less Bangladesh bounce back?
Bangladesh are hoping to level the series at 1-1 before moving on to white-ball cricket.
Led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, Bangladesh showed promise with the bat. They scored 400 in the first innings but also conceded 557.
Moreover, Bangladesh will also miss Mushfiqur Rahim, who is out with an injury.
Likely XI: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mahfijul Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Litton Das (wicket-keeper), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, and Taskin Ahmed.
SA
Markram to lead SA
As mentioned, Markram will lead the Proteas in Bavuma's absence. Meanwhile, spin-bowling all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy is the latter's replacement in the squad.
Likely XI: Aiden Markram (captain), Marques Ackerman, Zubayr Hamza, Senuran Muthusamy, Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton (wicket-keeper), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, and Dane Paterson.
Record
Head-to-head record
South Africa have dominated the Test rivalry against Bangladesh, winning 15 of the 17 matches, with the remaining two ending in draws.
Notably, nine of the Proteas' victories have come by innings margins, underlining their superiority in the format.
Bangladesh are, therefore, still chasing their maiden Test victory against South Africa.
Their last Test series, played at home in October 2024, ended in a 0-2 defeat for the Tigers.
Performers
Player focus
Senuran Muthusamy, Bavuma's replacement, averages 55.42 with the bat across eight Tests. He also owns 23 wickets at 26.34.
Kagiso Rabada needs one more fifer to break a tie with Makhaya Ntini (18) for SA. The duo is only behind Dale Steyn (26) and Allan Donald (20).
While Aiden Markram (3,406) eyes the 3,500-run mark, Marco Jansen (830) is closing in on 1,000 runs in the format.
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