Bangladesh started their second innings on a shaky note, losing five wickets for just 100 runs.

This was before bad light and rain forced an early close to play.

Harmer dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto for 11 and debutant Mahfijul Islam for 32.

Rabada also struck twice in the innings, including first-innings centurion Towhid Hridoy, who was caught behind after hitting three consecutive boundaries off him earlier.

On Day 5, Harmer's exceptional bowling performance saw him pick up four wickets in the morning session, including Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.