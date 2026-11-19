South Africa thrash Bangladesh in Johannesburg Test: Summary and stats
What's the story
South Africa thrashed Bangladesh by nine wickets in the first Test of the two-match series at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. The match concluded just before lunch on Day 5, with South Africa chasing down a target of 12 runs in 1.3 overs. In the match's 3rd innings, Simon Harmer starred for the hosts with a six-wicket haul, while Kagiso Rabada chipped in with three wickets to help South Africa take a 1-0 lead.
3rd innings
Bangladesh falter for 168 in the 3rd innings
Bangladesh started their second innings on a shaky note, losing five wickets for just 100 runs.
This was before bad light and rain forced an early close to play.
Harmer dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto for 11 and debutant Mahfijul Islam for 32.
Rabada also struck twice in the innings, including first-innings centurion Towhid Hridoy, who was caught behind after hitting three consecutive boundaries off him earlier.
On Day 5, Harmer's exceptional bowling performance saw him pick up four wickets in the morning session, including Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
Chase
SA bowlers shine before a 12-run target gets chased
Harmer bagged 6/51 from 12.3 overs (1 maiden). Rabada clocked 3/48 from 16 overs. He bowled 5 maidens.
Meanwhile, Marco Jansen was the other wicket-taker for the home side (1/30 from 10 overs).
In response, South Africa lost Marques Ackerman for a duck but got the job done in no time.
Aiden Markram (8*) helped his side complete a nine-wicket win.
Display
How did the 1st two innings pan out?
Bangladesh scored a hefty 400 in the 1st innings.
Tanzid Hasan Tamim (67), Hridoy (132) and Litton Das (120) scored useful runs.
For the Proteas, Rabada led the way with 5/70 from 22 overs. Dane Paterson bagged four scalps with Jansen managing one.
In response, South Africa's batting display was led by Ackerman (157) and Ryan Rickelton (102), who helped their team post a massive first-innings total of 557.
Meanwhile, the likes of Zubayr Hamza (83), Temba Bavuma (68*), and Rabada (72) also chipped in.
For Bangladesh, Hasan Mahmud bagged a four-fer.
Information
Tanzid Hasan Tamim slams his 2nd fifty
Tamim managed 67 and 4 in this contest. He now owns 369 runs from 7 matches at 26.35. He recorded his 2nd fifty of his career. Notably, he also has a hundred.
Mominul
20th duck for Mominul Haque
Mominul was dismissed for a duck in the 1st innings. He responded with 1 run in his next outing.
As per Cricinfo, playing his 83rd match (154 innings), Mominul now owns 20 ducks for Bangladesh.
He has 5,294 runs at 37.02 (100s: 13, 50s: 28).
5 of Mominul's 20 ducks have come versus South Africa from from 9 matches (16 innings).
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15th duck for veteran Mushfiqur Rahim
Rahim scored 0 and 22 in this contest. Playing his 108th match (199 innings), Rahim now has 15 ducks. He owns 7,062 runs at an average of 38.80 (100s: 14, 50s: 30).
Hridoy
Hridoy hammers his 2nd hundred
Hridoy smashed 137 off 227 balls (14 fours and a six). He slammed his second Test century.
Hridoy scored a 23-ball 23 in his 2nd outing.
Hridoy, who made his Test debut in June this year, now has 538 runs from four Tests (8 innings) at a remarkable average of 76.85. He also owns a half-century.
Records
Hridoy involved in these records
According to Cricinfo, Hridoy became the second Bangladesh batter to score a century against South Africa in Tests.
He joined Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who scored 137 against the Proteas in 2022.
Meanwhile, Litton thereafter joined the duo.
Litton and Hridoy also recorded the highest partnership by a Bangladesh pair against South Africa for any wicket (206 runs).
The previous highest was 138 between Jaker Ali and Mehidy Hasan Miraz in Mirpur in 2024.
Litton
8th hundred for Litton Das
Litton departed for 120 off just 179 balls, hammering 14 fours and a six along the way.
This was Litton's seventh Test ton as a designated keeper - the most for a Bangladesh player.
As per Cricinfo, Litton broke the tie with Rahim, who owns six such hundreds.
Overall, this was Litton's eighth Test ton, as he also owns 21 fifties across 60 Tests.
Litton, who scored 39 in his next outing, now owns 3,723 runs at 36.86.
Ackerman
Ackerman slams his maiden Test hundred
Ackerman hit 21 fours and a six in his 164-ball 157 - his maiden Test hundred. He bagged a duck
The 30-year-old, who hit his third successive 50-plus score.
Ackerman bagged a duck next. He now has 320 runs across three Tests (5 innings) at an average of 64.
Overall in First-Class cricket, the batter has scored 6,306 runs from 88 matches (139 innings) at 49-plus. He now owns 33 fifties and 17 hundreds.
Pair
Ackerman attains this unique feat in Tests
As per Cricbuzz, Ackerman became the fourth South African batter to record 150+ score and a duck in a Test match.
He joined the likes of Dudley Nourse, Andrew Hudson and Daryll Cullinan.
SA batters with a 150+ scores & a duck in a Test
0 & 231 Dudley Nourse vs Australia, Johannesburg (1935)
163 & 0 Andrew Hudson vs West Indies, Bridgetown (1992)
168 & 0 Daryll Cullinan vs West Indies, Cape Town (1999)
157 & 0 Marques Ackerman vs Bangladesh, Johannesburg (2026)*
Hamza
Zubayr Hamza misses out on his maiden Test ton
South African batter Zubayr Hamza missed out on what would have been his maiden Test hundred. The number-three batter played an 83-run knock on Day 2.
Playing his ninth Test, Hamza now owns 390 runs across 18 innings at an average of 22.94. He was unscathed on 0 in the 4th innings.
Hamza has an average of 48-plus in First-Class cricket. From 113 matches (188 innings), he has completed 7,937 runs.
The one against Bangladesh was his 43rd fifty. He also has 20 tons under his belt.
Ryan
Ryan Rickelton slams his fourth Test century
Rickelton brought up his ton off 159 balls in the 112th over. Mehidy dismissed Rickelton soon after, with the latter scoring 102 off 165 balls (13 fours).
Rickelton, who made his Test debut in 2022, has had an incredible conversion rate so far. Four of his five 50-plus scores reached three figures.
In 19 Tests (33 innings), the Proteas batter has raced to 1,175 runs at an average of 39.16.
During his knock, Rickelton surpassed 5,500 runs (5,596) in First-Class cricket at 49.52. This was his 21st red-ball ton (50s: 18).
Bavuma
Injured Temba Bavuma slams 68* versus Bangladesh
Bavuma sustained a right calf strain. The injury occurred on the third morning of the match while he was batting.
Although he was treated on-field and retired injured after scoring 49 runs, it was later confirmed that Bavuma would return to bat if necessary.
He did and scored an impressive 68*, adding 19 runs more to his tally.
Playing his 70th match (120 innings), Bavuma raced to 4,096 runs at 39. He clocked his 27th fifty (100s: 5).
Information
5th fifty against Bangladesh for Bavuma
As per Cricinfo, in 7 matches against Bangladesh, Bavuma now owns 425 runs at 60.71 from 9 innings. He recorded his 5th fifty against Bangladesh. Meanwhile, 2,433 of Bavuma's runs have come on home soil from 40 matches (65 innings) at 45.05 (100s: 5, 50s: 14).
Do you know?
58th fifty for Bavuma in First-Class cricket
Bavuma also recorded his 58th half-century in First-Class cricket. He also owns 19 tons. Playing his 184th match (311 innings), Bavuma owns 10,628 runs at 38-plus.
Rabada
2nd fifty for South Africa from Rabada's blade
Rabada smashed a career-best 72 off 93 balls.
In 76 matches (114 innings), Rabada now owns 1,176 runs at 12.78. He recorded his 2nd fifty.
He also slammed his maiden half-century versus Bangladesh with the other fifty coming against Pakistan.
In 40 home matches (57 innings), Rabada owns 622 runs at 13.82 (50s: 1).
Overall in First-Class cricket, the fiery pacer has scored 1,400 runs from 96 matches (136 innings) at 12-plus. It was his 2nd FC fifty.
Hasan Mahmud
Hasan Mahmud bags four-fer versus South Africa
Mahmud bowled 30.4 overs and collected 4/118 (3 maidens) in South Africa's score of 557.
Playing his 20th match for Bangladesh, Mahmud has raced to 63 wickets at 28.77 from 35 innings.
He bagged his 2nd four-fer (5w: 5).
In three matches against South Africa, Mahmud owns 7 scalps at 39.85.
As per Cricinfo, 37 of his 63 scalps have come in 11 away matches (home of opposition) from 18 innings at 27.62 (4w: 1, 5w: 3).
Rabada
Rabada claims eight wickets in triumph over Bangladesh
Rabada, who claimed a first-innings five-wicket haul, dismissed three batters in his second outing. He finished the match with 8 scalps.
Rabada put on a sensational display on Day 1 of the game, scalping each of the first five wickets. The pacer finished with 5/70 from 22 overs.
In the match's third innings, Rabada trapped three of the top-seven batters to finish with 3/48 from 16 overs.
Numbers
Rabada now has 18 Test fifers
With his five wickets on Day 1, Rabada equaled Makhaya Ntini in terms of Test fifers (18).
Only Dale Steyn (26) and Allan Donald (20) have more Test fifers than the duo for SA, as per Cricinfo.
By adding another three scalps, he has amassed a tally of 358 from 76 Tests at a stunning average of 21.94 (4W: 16).
He owns five five-wicket hauls across 10 innings versus Bangladesh. This tally includes 37 wickets at 11.45.
Information
433 wickets in First-Class cricket
Rabada has completed 216 wickets have come across 40 home Tests at 20.09. 11 of his fifers have come at home. Meanwhile, the star speedster now has 433 wickets in First-Class cricket. From 96 matches (176 innings), he averages around 22. He has 19 four-fers and 21 five-wicket hauls.
Harmer
Simon Harmer claims 6/51 versus Bangladesh
Harmer, who picked 2/30 from 6.2 overs on Day 4, finished with figures worth 6/51 from 12.3 overs as the visitors fell prey to his decisive spin bowling.
Harmer had earlier gone wicketless in Bangladesh's 1st innings score of 400.
Harmer raced to 89 scalps in 18 matches for South Africa at 23.02. Notably, this was his fourth five-wicket haul.
As many as 45 of Harmer's 89 scalps have come at home from 8 matches at 22.28 (5w: 2). In 5 matches against Bangladesh, Harmer owns 22 scalps at 23.27 (5w: 1).
Do you know?
1,084 wickets for Harmer in First-Class cricket
Harmer has now amassed 1,084 scalps in First-Class cricket. Playing his 256th FC match (446 innings), he averages above 25. He collected his 62nd five-wicket haul. He also owns another 55 four-fers.
Information
Harmer sets these records against Bangladesh
Harmer now owns the fourth-best figures in an innings for South Africa against Bangladesh. He is also the third Proteas bowler with six-plus wickets in an innings against Bangladesh after Keshav Maharaj (twice) and Rabada (once).
Dane
What about Dane Paterson and Marco Jansen?
Paterson clocked 4/92 and 0/18 across the two innings against Bangladesh.
In 8 matches, he owns 29 scalps at 26.41. He claimed his maiden four-fer (5w: 2).
Jansen picked a wicket each across the two innings.
He owns 104 scalps from 25 matches at 21.63.
Keeping record
Litton Das sets new Test record for most dismissals (innings)
Bangladesh wicket-keeper Litton set a new record for the most dismissals by a keeper in a single Test innings.
Litton took six catches and made two stumpings in South Africa's 557.
He surpassed the previous record of seven dismissals held by Wasim Bari, Bob Taylor, Ian Smith, Ridley Jacobs and Joshua da Silva.
Bavuma
Captaincy record for Bavuma
As per Cricbuzz, Bavuma now has the most wins from his first 16 matches as skipper.
He collected his 14th win from these 16 games.
Most wins in first 16 Tests as captain
14 Temba Bavuma
13 Lindsay Hassett
11 Bill Woodfull
11 Steve Waugh
11 Ricky Ponting
11 Ben Stokes