SA20 2025-26 season: All that you need to know

The fourth edition of the SA20 tournament will begin on December 26, 2025. The six participating teams will compete in a double round-robin format during the group stage. The top four teams at the end of this phase will qualify for the playoffs. The final match is scheduled for January 25, 2026. Ahead of a crunch 2025-26 SA20 season, we present the key details.

Opening match Defending champions MI Cape Town to open SA20 2025-26 Defending champions MI Cape Town will kick off the tournament against Durban Super Giants at Newlands in Cape Town. The other teams participating in this season are Joburg Super Kings, Pretoria Capitals, Paarl Royals, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Each team will play two matches against every other team during the group stage of the tournament.

Playoff format How the playoffs will be structured The top two teams from the group stage will face each other in Qualifier 1 for a spot in the final. Meanwhile, the third and fourth-placed teams will clash in an Eliminator. The loser of Qualifier 1 and winner of Eliminator will meet in Qualifier 2, with a place in the final at stake. As mentioned, the final match of the tournament is scheduled for January 25, 2026.

Do you know? Where to watch SA20 2025-26 in India The SA20 2025-26 will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on JioHotstar (paid subscription). The matches will be played at three different time slots: 4:30pm IST, 7:00pm IST, and 9:00pm IST.

Joburg Faf du Plessis to lead Joburg Super Kings Joburg Super Kings squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Jarren Bacher (temporary replacement), Nandre Burger, Matthew de Villiers (replacement), Donovan Ferreira, Dian Forrester, Richard Gleeson, Akeal Hosein, Duan Jansen (temporary replacement), Rivaldo Moonsamy, Wiaan Mulder, Shubham Ranjane, Rilee Rossouw, Janco Smit, Steve Stolk, Prenelan Subrayen, Imran Tahir, Neil Timmers, Reece Topley, James Vince, Dan Worrall. The Super Kings are being coached by Stephen Fleming. Their home ground is The Wanderers, Johannesburg.

MI Cape Town Rashid Khan to lead MI Cape Town MI Cape Town squad: Rashid Khan (c), Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Reeza Hendricks, Karim Janat, Thomas Kaber (replacement), Dan Lategan, George Linde, Tristan Luus, Tom Moores, Dane Piedt, Nicholas Pooran, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Jacques Snyman, Rassie van der Dussen, Tiaan van Vuuren. Robin Peterson is the head coach of MI Cape Town. The team's home ground is Newlands, Cape Town.

Durban Super Giants Aiden Markram set to lead Durban Super Giants Durban Super Giants squad: Aiden Markram (c), Noor Ahmad, Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Eathan Bosch, Jos Buttler, Gerald Coetzee, Devon Conway, Tony de Zorzi, Daryn Dupavillon, Dayyaan Galiem, Evan Jones, Heinrich Klaasen, Kwena Maphaka, Sunil Narine, Andile Simelane, Gysbert Wege, David Wiese, Kane Williamson. Lance Klusener is the head coach of Durban Super Giants. Their home ground is Kingsmead, Durban.

Sunrisers Sunrisers Eastern Cape to be led by Tristan Stubbs Sunrisers Eastern Cape squad: Tristan Stubbs (c), Jonny Bairstow, Matthew Breetzke, James Coles, Quinton de Kock, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Lewis Gregory, Jordan Hermann, Marco Jansen, CJ King, JP King, Patrick Kruger, Adam Milne, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Beyers Swanepoel, Mitchell van Buuren, Chris Wood, Tharindu Rathnayake (temporary replacement). The Sunrisers's home ground is St George's Park, Gqeberha. Adrian Birrell is their head coach.

Paarl Royals Veteran David Miller leads the Paarl Royals Paarl Royals squad: David Miller (c), Ottneil Baartman, Okuhle Cele (replacement), Bjorn Fortuin, Vishen Halambage, Rubin Hermann, Dan Lawrence, Keagan Lion-Cachet, Eshan Malinga, Nqobani Mokoena, Gudakesh Motie, Nqaba Peter, Delano Potgieter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sikandar Raza, Thomas Rew (temporary replacement), Asa Tribe, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kyle Verreynne, Hardus Viljoen. Trevor Penney is Royals's head coach. The Boland Park, Paarl, is the side's home ground.