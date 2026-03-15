Salman Agha slams 106 in his 50th ODI: Key stats

Pakistan batter Salman Agha produced a valiant display with the bat against the Bangladesh cricket team on Sunday. Chasing 291 runs at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, Agha scored 106 runs. However, his knock went in vain as the hosts sealed the deciding ODI by 11 runs. Notably, this was Agha's 50th ODI in Pakistan colors. Here's more.

Knock Agha adds vital partnerships for the visitors Pakistan were 67/4 when Agha arrived in the middle. Abdul Samad, who was looking good, perished for 34 with Pakistan being 82/5. Saad Masood joined Agha and the two added 79 runs off 82 balls for the 6th wicket. Faheem Ashraf and Shaheen Afridi supported Agha in the middle with stands worth 48 and 52. Agha's elegant knock got over in the 48th over.

Runs 3rd ODI hundred and 1,500 runs for Agha Agha's knock had 9 fours and 4 sixes. After 50 matches, the clutch Pakistan batter owns 1,538 runs from 42 innings. He averages 45.23 (SR: 96.18). Agha now has 3 hundreds in ODIs. He also owns 9 half-centuries. Overall, the Pakistan batter has more than 3,800 runs (3,828) in List A cricket. He slammed his 7th hundred in the format.

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