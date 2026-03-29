RR's Sam Curran expresses disappointment on missing IPL 2026

England all-rounder Sam Curran has expressed his disappointment at missing out on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season due to a groin injury. The 27-year-old was set to play for Rajasthan Royals after being traded from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last year for ₹2.4 crore. However, a last-minute injury post the T20 World Cup 2026 has kept him out of action.

Injury revelation Curran's scans show reasonable groin damage Speaking to the BBC, Curran revealed that he had been carrying a groin injury during the T20 World Cup. He said that scans after the tournament showed "reasonable damage," forcing him to rest and rehabilitate. "It's an injury that I've kind of been battling with a little bit. It has gradually got fractionally worse," Curran told BBC.

Disappointment expressed Dasun Shanaka replaces Curran for 2cr Curran expressed his disappointment at missing the IPL season, saying, "To miss the IPL was very disappointing." "It will be tough to watch the IPL because I know that I'd like to have been there, but injuries are part of sport," he added. Last week, Rajasthan Royals announced Sri Lanka T20I captain Dasun Shanaka as Curran's replacement for ₹2 crore.

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