Sam Curran floors India with 4/75 in Lord's ODI: Stats
What's the story
England defeated India by 27 runs in the third and final ODI at Lord's, clinching the series 2-1. Ben Duckett was the star of the match, scoring a stunning 141 off 135 balls, the highest individual ODI score at Lord's. His innings helped England post a challenging total of 387/3. In response, Rohit Sharma's 138 wasn't enough as India managed 360/7. Left-arm pacer Sam Curran was massive for England. He bagged 4/75 from 10 overs. Here's more.
Bowling performance
Curran shines for England with key wickets
Indian openers Rohit and Shubman Gill added 147 runs. Virat Kohli joined Rohit and they added another century-plus stand.
Once Rohit departed for 138, Kohli and Kishan added 44 runs before the stand was broken by Curran.
Curran pegged India back with a double-wicket burst in the 44th over by dismissing Kishan and then Shreyas Iyer.
In the 46th over, he dismissed half-centurion Kohli.
In his final over, he dismissed Axar Patel before England claimed a famous win.
Numbers
Curran leads the charge for England: Key numbers
Curran was the pick of the England bowlers. He managed 4/75 from 10 overs.
With this effort, the left-arm pacer has raced to 43 wickets from 44 matches at 40.11. He picked his 2nd four-fer in ODIs (5w: 1).
Versus India, Curran has amassed 8 scalps from 6 matches at 36.37 (4w: 1), as per Cricinfo.
Notably, he finished with six wickets in this 3-match series.
Curran also claimed his maiden four-fer in home ODIs (5w: 1).