Sam Curran floors India with 4/75 in Lord's ODI: Stats

Indian openers Rohit and Shubman Gill added 147 runs. Virat Kohli joined Rohit and they added another century-plus stand.

Once Rohit departed for 138, Kohli and Kishan added 44 runs before the stand was broken by Curran.

Curran pegged India back with a double-wicket burst in the 44th over by dismissing Kishan and then Shreyas Iyer.

In the 46th over, he dismissed half-centurion Kohli.

In his final over, he dismissed Axar Patel before England claimed a famous win.