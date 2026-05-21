Sanju Samson records his 26th duck in T20s: Key stats

Ducks

12th IPL duck, including one versus Gujarat

Samson now owns 26 ducks in the 20-over format from 344 matches (327 innings). He has 8,877 runs at 31-plus. Besides 26 ducks, he has clocked 8 hundreds and 55 fifties. In 191 IPL games (186 innings), Samson now owns 12 ducks. He has scored 5,181 runs at 31.78. Meanwhile, he posted his maiden IPL duck versus Gujarat, as per ESPNcricinfo.