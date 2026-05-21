Sanju Samson records his 26th duck in T20s: Key stats
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Sanju Samson faltered with a golden duck versus Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 66 of the IPL 2026 season. Chasing a target of 230 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Samson fell to Mohammed Siraj in the 1st ball of CSK's innings. Samson drove loosely at a ball shaping away from him. He derived a thick outside edge.
Ducks
12th IPL duck, including one versus Gujarat
Samson now owns 26 ducks in the 20-over format from 344 matches (327 innings). He has 8,877 runs at 31-plus. Besides 26 ducks, he has clocked 8 hundreds and 55 fifties. In 191 IPL games (186 innings), Samson now owns 12 ducks. He has scored 5,181 runs at 31.78. Meanwhile, he posted his maiden IPL duck versus Gujarat, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Do you know?
1st duck of the season
Samson posted his maiden duck in CSK colors. Across 14 IPL games this season, he remains on 477 runs at 43.36. He has hit two centuries and a fifty this season.