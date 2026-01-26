Sanju Samson equals Kohli's unwanted record with seventh T20I duck

India's wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson was dismissed for a golden duck in the third T20I against New Zealand . The match took place at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium. On the first ball of India's innings, Matt Henry breached Samson's defense and shattered his stumps. India, however, eventually won the match by accomplishing the 154-run target in just 10 overs. Meanwhile, this was Samson's seventh duck in 55 T20Is for Team India. Here are further details.

Performance review Samson's T20I performance and comparison with other players In the second T20I, Samson scored six runs off four balls, while he managed 10 runs off seven balls in the series opener. With this latest dismissal, he has now been dismissed for a golden duck three times in T20Is. His first such instance was against Afghanistan in Bengaluru on January 17, 2024. The second was against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on July 28, 2024.

Record details Samson's golden duck record in T20Is Samson is now the fourth Indian batter to be dismissed on the first ball of a T20I innings, as per ESPNcricinfo. He joins KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, and Rohit Sharma in this unfortunate record. Meanwhile, Samson's tally of seven T20I ducks is now the joint-second-most for any Indian batter. He equaled the legendary Virat Kohli in this regard. Rohit tops this list with 12 ducks.

Stats Samson also owns three T20I tons Having played 55 T20Is, Samson has raced to 1,048 runs. The batter averages 24.37 as his strike rate is 147.60. He owns three tons and as many fifties in T20Is. Each of his three tons came while opening the innings in 2024. The keeper-batter has had a tough run in T20Is lately. With the T20 World Cup being around the corner, Samson must regain his mojo sooner rather than later.

