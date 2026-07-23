Utilita Bowl announced as new venue for Ashes: Details here 

The 2027 Ashes series will see Lord's hosting the second Test from June 30, followed by Edgbaston taking on the third Test from July 8.

The fourth match will be held at Utilita Bowl from July 21, with the fifth and final Test at Kia Oval starting July 29.

Notably, Manchester's Old Trafford and Headingley in Leeds were not picked for this edition but have been included for the 2031 series.