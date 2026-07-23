Utilita Bowl announced as new venue for Ashes: Details here
What's the story
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed the dates for the 2027 Ashes series, with Southampton's Utilita Bowl set to host its first men's Ashes Test. The historic event will make it the 10th UK ground to stage a men's Ashes fixture. The series will kick off at Trent Bridge on June 18, marking a departure from Edgbaston's tradition of hosting the opening Test since 2015.
Match locations
Schedule for the 2027 Ashes series
The 2027 Ashes series will see Lord's hosting the second Test from June 30, followed by Edgbaston taking on the third Test from July 8.
The fourth match will be held at Utilita Bowl from July 21, with the fifth and final Test at Kia Oval starting July 29.
Notably, Manchester's Old Trafford and Headingley in Leeds were not picked for this edition but have been included for the 2031 series.
Pre-series matches
England's schedule ahead of the Ashes
Before the Ashes, England will play Pakistan in a five-match ODI series from May 15 to 26.
They will also face Bangladesh in a one-off Test at Lord's starting May 28.
Australia's tour will kick off with a "high-quality" match against England Lions at Old Trafford from June 7-10.
If Australia qualify for the World Test Championship final, their match against Lions will be reviewed.
Plans
WTC final set to return to The Oval
The ECB has also announced that next year's World Test Championship final will return to The Oval, the venue for the 2023 showpiece where Australia beat India.
ECB Chief Executive Officer Richard Gould expressed his excitement over the upcoming Ashes series, saying, "The Ashes is the pinnacle of our sport."
He highlighted that all three England teams will be playing against Australia at venues across the country.