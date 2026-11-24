CAS awards Senegal AFCON 2025 title: Details here
What's the story
Senegal have been declared the winners of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The decision comes after Senegal appealed against a ruling by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), which had stripped them of their title. The CAF had ruled that Senegal violated competition rules after they left the pitch due to a late disallowed goal and a controversial penalty award in January's final against Morocco.
Legal battle
Senegal appealed to CAS
In response to the CAF's ruling, Senegal appealed to CAS, calling the decision "a travesty."
The appeal was heard by a three-member panel last month. They listened to arguments from both sides and promised a ruling before November ended.
The dispute stemmed from whether Senegal's actions during the final breached tournament rules enough for the result to be overturned.
Match details
What happened in the controversial final?
The January final was marred by controversy after Morocco were awarded a penalty in the dying minutes of regular time.
Senegal's players protested and left the pitch, delaying the match for some 15 minutes.
Referee Jean-Jacques Ndala from Congo eventually brought both teams back onto the field to continue play.
Despite these disruptions, Senegal scored in extra-time to clinch what appeared to be a hard-fought victory.
Future impact
AFCON set to start in June
The CAS's decision comes as the next edition of the AFCON approaches, with Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania set to co-host the tournament starting June.
While CAS decisions can be appealed at Switzerland's Supreme Court, any challenge would be limited to procedural grounds rather than a new review of the sporting dispute.
Awarding
Morocco were awarded AFCON 2025 title after CAF's major ruling
Morocco were awarded the Africa Cup of Nations title after a major ruling by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeal Board back in March 2026.
The board stripped Senegal of their victory in January's final for walking off the pitch in protest against a late penalty awarded to Morocco.
Referee Jean-Jacques Ndala had given the penalty after reviewing Malick Diouf's challenge on Brahim Diaz via VAR.
However, following CAF's ruling, Senegal were declared to have forfeited the match with a final score of 3-0 in favor of Morocco.