Tottenham Hotspur defender Marcos Senesi has been called up to replace the injured Leonardo Balerdi (Image Source: X/@Argentina)

Marcos Senesi added to Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 roster

By Rajdeep Saha 01:03 am Jun 12, 202601:03 am

What's the story

Tottenham Hotspur defender Marcos Senesi has been called up to replace the injured Leonardo Balerdi in Argentina's 26-player World Cup squad. The decision was confirmed by the Argentina national team on social media, where they announced that "Defender Leonardo Balerdi suffered a muscle injury in the soleus of his right leg and will not be able to be part of the squad that will play in the World Cup. Get well soon, Balerdi!"