Marcos Senesi added to Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 roster
What's the story
Tottenham Hotspur defender Marcos Senesi has been called up to replace the injured Leonardo Balerdi in Argentina's 26-player World Cup squad. The decision was confirmed by the Argentina national team on social media, where they announced that "Defender Leonardo Balerdi suffered a muscle injury in the soleus of his right leg and will not be able to be part of the squad that will play in the World Cup. Get well soon, Balerdi!"
Pathway
Scaloni made the decision after a friendly against Iceland
Senesi will join La Albiceleste at their World Cup base in Kansas City, Missouri. Argentina's first match is on June 16 against Algeria. The decision to replace Balerdi with Senesi was made by Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni after a pre-World Cup friendly against Iceland. "Today's test left me satisfied and cleared up many doubts regarding what the team might be lacking. Maybe I'll take one or two more days to announce Balerdi's replacement," Scaloni said on June 9.
Club transition
Tottenham sign Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi on free transfer
Just yesterday, Tottenham Hotspur confirmed the signing of Argentine defender Senesi on a free transfer. The 29-year-old will officially join the Premier League club on July 1, after his contract with Bournemouth expires. During his four-year stay at Bournemouth, Senesi made 128 appearances across all competitions, scoring six goals and providing 10 assists. Expressing his excitement over the transfer, Senesi said, "It's a very special feeling to be a Tottenham Hotspur player."
Twitter Post
Called up!
#SelecciónMayor El defensor Marcos Senesi se suma a la convocatoria de futbolistas que disputarán la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026. pic.twitter.com/yL113my5SL— 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) June 11, 2026