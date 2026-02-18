T20 World Cup: Pakistan's Shadab Khan floors Namibia with three-fer

Introduced in the 8th over, Shadab started by conceding a four and a two. He then dismissed Gerhard Erasmus, who attempted a late cut and was caught behind. In the 13th over, Alexander Volschenk was stumped off Shadab's bowling. Zane Green was his final wicket.

Stats

Shadab races to 363 wickets in T20s

As mentioned, Shadab did well with 3/19 from his 4 overs. Shadab has raced to 123 T20I wickets at 23.79 from 121 matches (113 innings). At the Men's T20 World Cup, he has picked 25 wickets at 17.16 from 21 matches (19 innings), as per ESPNcricinfo. Overall in T20s, he owns 363 wickets at 23.7.