Shaheen Afridi rattles Australia with three-fer in 3rd ODI: Stats
What's the story
Pakistan cricket team pacer Shaheen Afridi rattled visitors Australia in the 3rd and final ODI at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. He picked three wickets for 30 runs from 8 overs. He also clocked a maiden. Australia were folded for a score of 157 in 42 overs with Josh Inglis shining with an impactful 65. Here are further details and stats.
Information
A three-wicket spell for Afridi
Afridi struck in the very first over, dismissing Matthew Short (0). He clocked a maiden in the 5th over. His next two wickets came in the 27th over. Afridi handed Australia a double blow by sending back half-centurion Inglis and Cameron Greeen respectively.
Numbers
Afridi races to 28 ODI scalps against the Aussies
Afridi, who also shone with the ball in the 2nd ODI, has now raced to 146 wickets from 77 matches at an average of 24.5. As per ESPNcricinfo, he now owns 28 scalps from 10 matches against Australia at a solid average of 14.75. Meanwhile, Afridi now has 42 wickets from 25 home ODIs at 26.64.