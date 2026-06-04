Shaheen Afridi rattles Australia with three-fer in 3rd ODI: Stats

Afridi struck in the very first over, dismissing Matthew Short (0). He clocked a maiden in the 5th over. His next two wickets came in the 27th over. Afridi handed Australia a double blow by sending back half-centurion Inglis and Cameron Greeen respectively.

Numbers

Afridi races to 28 ODI scalps against the Aussies

Afridi, who also shone with the ball in the 2nd ODI, has now raced to 146 wickets from 77 matches at an average of 24.5. As per ESPNcricinfo, he now owns 28 scalps from 10 matches against Australia at a solid average of 14.75. Meanwhile, Afridi now has 42 wickets from 25 home ODIs at 26.64.