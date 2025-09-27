Asia Cup 2025: Should Arshdeep Singh feature in final?

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has backed left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh to play in the 2025 Men's T20 Asia Cup final against Pakistan. The endorsement comes after Arshdeep's stellar performance against Sri Lanka in the final Super Fours encounter at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. He gave away just two runs and took two wickets in the Super Over, helping India secure their place in the final against Pakistan.

Match details 'Arshdeep is as cool as ice' Although Arshdeep was expensive, he dismissed Kamindu Mendis and ended with bowling figures of 4-0-46-1. He also held his nerve in the last over of Sri Lanka's chase. Pathan, who has played 24 T20Is for India, praised Arshdeep for his ability to bowl yorkers like Jasprit Bumrah. "Look, first of all, he's as cool as ice," Pathan told broadcasters after the match.

Super Over Arshdeep tasked with Super Over bowling India chose Arshdeep to bowl the Super Over against Sri Lanka. The decision paid off as India clinched a thrilling victory, with Arshdeep's exceptional bowling restricting Sri Lanka to just two runs while taking two wickets. Despite being a dead rubber, the match turned out to be a high-scoring thriller with both teams crossing the 200-run mark. India first racked up 202/5 before SL responded with an identical score (202/5).

Team strategy Pathan wants Arshdeep in place of Dube Pathan also highlighted the team combination. He added, "But the team thought we needed longer batting. And if you want longer batting, then Shivam Dube plays as an all-rounder. Now, if he's playing, Arshdeep doesn't get a spot. But in my team, Arshdeep will always be there. And I've been saying this from the very first day."