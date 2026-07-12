'Definitely hurt': Shreyas Iyer on 0-4 humiliation versus England 

Weaknesses acknowledged

Fielding an area of concern for India

Iyer also pointed out that fielding was one area where the team fell short. However, he called the series a great learning experience for him as a captain and for those who were part of the squad for the first time. He stressed how important it is to turn up prepared for tournaments like these, saying, "You can't just have that mindset that you will come to England and you will win the series."