Shreyas Iyer joins this unwanted list of captains: Details 

Iyer

Terrible start to the Iyer era

This is India's second straight series loss after being whitewashed by Ireland earlier this month. Notably, Iyer was appointed as India's new T20I skipper ahead of the Ireland series. After losing both their games against Ireland, the Indian team lost four of the five games against England, while the remaining one got abandoned. Notably, Virat Kohli is the only other Indian captain to lose two consecutive T20I series, having faced similar defeats in 2019 against New Zealand and Australia.