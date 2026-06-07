'Won't be under shadow,' Shreyas Iyer on becoming T20I captain  

Personal integrity

Thoughts on captaincy

Iyer stressed the importance of maintaining his identity and not succumbing to external pressures. He said, "I don't have to change my personality. I have to be the same person how I was before, and not try to be someone else or be under someone's shadow." The Mumbai-born cricketer also reflected on his upbringing in a competitive cricket environment and how it has shaped him as a player and leader.