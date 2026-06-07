'Won't be under shadow,' Shreyas Iyer on becoming T20I captain
What's the story
Shreyas Iyer, India's newly appointed T20I captain, has made his first public statement since the announcement. Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Iyer emphasized his commitment to staying true to himself and not being overshadowed by anyone else. Iyer succeeded Suryakumar Yadav, who led India to a T20 World Cup victory in March. While the latter fell out of favor with the selectors, Iyer is now at the helm despite not playing a T20I in over two years.
Personal integrity
Thoughts on captaincy
Iyer stressed the importance of maintaining his identity and not succumbing to external pressures. He said, "I don't have to change my personality. I have to be the same person how I was before, and not try to be someone else or be under someone's shadow." The Mumbai-born cricketer also reflected on his upbringing in a competitive cricket environment and how it has shaped him as a player and leader.
Previous collaboration
Previous experiences with Gambhir
This will be the second time Iyer will work with Gautam Gambhir, who was his mentor at Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024. Despite leading KKR to the title, Iyer was not retained by the franchise due to the reported lack of communication. After leaving KKR, he joined Punjab Kings and led them to the 2025 final with head coach Ricky Ponting. Under Iyer, PBKS were unbeaten in their first seven games in IPL 2026. But they dramatically missed the playoffs.
Information
Iyer's unique distinction
Shreyas Iyer remains the only player to have led three franchises to the IPL final. Under him, Delhi Capitals played the 2020 final. Iyer is now expected to bring his leadership acumen to the Indian dressing room.
Transition
Suryakumar Yadav reacts to Iyer's appointment
Suryakumar Yadav, who led India to a successful T20 World Cup title defense, is no longer part of the side. However, he welcomed Iyer's appointment and noted that all three of India's recent T20I captains hail from Mumbai. Iyer's first assignment as India's T20I captain will be during the upcoming tour of Ireland, where they will play two T20Is before heading to England for a five-match series.