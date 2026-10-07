ICC T20I Rankings: Shreyas Iyer jumps to career-best seventh spot

With his century, Iyer joined an elite list of Indian captains who have scored a T20I ton.

The other two players on this list are Rohit Sharma, who has three such centuries, and Suryakumar Yadav with a solitary.

Notably, Iyer is the only one among them to have registered a century while chasing down a target.

During his knock, Iyer also completed 4,000 T20 runs as captain.