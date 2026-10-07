ICC T20I Rankings: Shreyas Iyer jumps to career-best seventh spot
What's the story
Indian captain Shreyas Iyer has made a huge jump in the ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings, moving up 18 places to a career-best seventh position. The rise comes after his stellar performance in the first T20I against West Indies, where he scored his maiden ton in the format. Iyer scored an unbeaten 102 off just 43 balls, helping India chase 172 in just 14.4 overs against the Windies in Lucknow.
Knock
Iyer scripts these records in Lucknow
With his century, Iyer joined an elite list of Indian captains who have scored a T20I ton.
The other two players on this list are Rohit Sharma, who has three such centuries, and Suryakumar Yadav with a solitary.
Notably, Iyer is the only one among them to have registered a century while chasing down a target.
During his knock, Iyer also completed 4,000 T20 runs as captain.
Ranking impact
Other notable moves in T20I batting rankings
Iyer's impressive innings has made him India's third-highest ranked T20I batter, behind Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma. The duo occupies the top two spots, respectively.
Iyer now has 786 rating points in the batting rankings.
The rankings also saw other Indian players rising the ladder. Teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi climbed eight places to 46th position. He shares this spot with Sri Lanka's Kusal Perara.
Bowling rankings
Rashid Khan returns to top of bowling rankings
In the ICC Men's T20I Bowling Rankings, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan has reclaimed the top spot, dethroning Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed.
Indian spinner Axar Patel also made a significant jump, climbing 16 places to seventh. He took two wickets in each of his last three matches.
Bangladesh's Nasum Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan also improved their positions, with the former rising three places to eighth and the latter jumping 10 spots to ninth.
ODI standings
Gill retains top position in ODI batting rankings
In the latest ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings, Shubman Gill has retained his top position after scoring a staggering and historic double-century against West Indies in the second game.
This marked the highest-ever individual score in an ODI run chase.
While Virat Kohli slipped from second to third, his compatriot KL Rahul rose seven places, returning to the top 10. He scored a century in the third ODI against West Indies.