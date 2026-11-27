Iyer's return to the squad is expected to bolster an already strong batting line-up that includes Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shivam Dube.

However, this also means that wicketkeeper-batter Hardik Tamore might have to adjust his position in the lower middle order.

Iyer had been training at CCI over the past few days and will travel with the rest of the squad on Sunday.