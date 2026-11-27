SMAT 2026: Shreyas Iyer to join Mumbai for Super League
What's the story
India's T20I captain Shreyas Iyer is set to join the Mumbai squad for the Super League phase of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The tournament's next stage will kick off on November 30 in Nagpur. Under Suryakumar Yadav's leadership, Mumbai topped Group D with six wins out of seven matches and advanced along with Vidarbha.
Team dynamics
Iyer to bolster Mumbai's batting line-up
Iyer's return to the squad is expected to bolster an already strong batting line-up that includes Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shivam Dube.
However, this also means that wicketkeeper-batter Hardik Tamore might have to adjust his position in the lower middle order.
Iyer had been training at CCI over the past few days and will travel with the rest of the squad on Sunday.
Tournament history
A look at Mumbai's schedule in SMAT
Mumbai is placed in Super League Group B with Andhra, Punjab, and Rajasthan.
They will face Andhra on November 30, Punjab on December 2, and Rajasthan on December 4.
The top team from each group will meet in the final on December 6.
Mumbai have won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy twice, the last being in the 2024-25 season under Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy.
Career
Here are Iyer's T20I stats
Iyer, who has been on a roll in the 20-over format lately, owns 7,792 runs across 280 games at an average of 34.78 and a strike rate of 139.64.
The Indian batter has five tons and 51 half-centuries in the format.
1,820 of his runs have come in T20Is at 31.37.
Meanwhile, Iyer's 1,743 runs in the SMAT have come at 36.31. This includes three tons and eight fifties.