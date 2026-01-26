Shreyas Iyer retained in T20I squad; Tilak Varma's return delayed

Star batter Shreyas Iyer will remain with the Indian T20I squad for the remaining two matches against New Zealand at home. He was a late inclusion after Tilak Varma 's return to competitive cricket got delayed. Iyer was picked only for the first three games of this series. However, due to Varma's extended absence, he will travel with the team for the entire series.

Recovery update Varma's recovery from surgery While Varma is pain-free and making good progress, the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) wants to ensure he is fully fit before giving him game time for the ICC T20 World Cup. He was earlier supposed to play in the fourth T20I. Varma missed the first three T20Is against New Zealand due to an abdominal issue. He underwent surgery for the same before returning to train.

Team dynamics Iyer's role in the team and performance Iyer didn't feature in the first three T20Is against New Zealand. Ishan Kishan was preferred at No. 3, and he delivered impressive performances in the second and third T20Is. Despite not playing yet, Iyer's presence adds depth to India's batting lineup for the ongoing series. The management is keen on avoiding any injury-related issues before their preparations for the tournament begin in Mumbai.

Information Iyer yet to play a T20I since 2023 Despite faring well in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL), Iyer hasn't played a T20I since December 2023. In 51 matches, he has racked up 1,104 runs at a strike rate of 136.12. His tally includes 8 half-centuries.

