Shreyas Iyer retained in T20I squad; Tilak Varma's return delayed
What's the story
Star batter Shreyas Iyer will remain with the Indian T20I squad for the remaining two matches against New Zealand at home. He was a late inclusion after Tilak Varma's return to competitive cricket got delayed. Iyer was picked only for the first three games of this series. However, due to Varma's extended absence, he will travel with the team for the entire series.
Recovery update
Varma's recovery from surgery
While Varma is pain-free and making good progress, the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) wants to ensure he is fully fit before giving him game time for the ICC T20 World Cup. He was earlier supposed to play in the fourth T20I. Varma missed the first three T20Is against New Zealand due to an abdominal issue. He underwent surgery for the same before returning to train.
Team dynamics
Iyer's role in the team and performance
Iyer didn't feature in the first three T20Is against New Zealand. Ishan Kishan was preferred at No. 3, and he delivered impressive performances in the second and third T20Is. Despite not playing yet, Iyer's presence adds depth to India's batting lineup for the ongoing series. The management is keen on avoiding any injury-related issues before their preparations for the tournament begin in Mumbai.
Information
Iyer yet to play a T20I since 2023
Despite faring well in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL), Iyer hasn't played a T20I since December 2023. In 51 matches, he has racked up 1,104 runs at a strike rate of 136.12. His tally includes 8 half-centuries.
Sundar
What about Washington Sundar?
In another development, all-rounder Washington Sundar's availability for the T20 World Cup is still shrouded in mystery. Sundar underwent scans after complaining of an "acute onset of discomfort" in his lower rib area while bowling in the 1st ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara on January 11. He was ruled out of the following ODIs and T20Is. Ravi Bishnoi, his official replacement, shone on his international comeback in Guwahati.