Shubman Gill resumes batting practice ahead of SL Tests
What's the story
Indian cricket team captain Shubman Gill returned to the nets for a rigorous batting session on Sunday, as per Times of India. The practice was his first since he sustained an impact injury on the eve of a multi-day warm-up match. Gill was accompanied by net bowlers and coaches Gautam Gambhir, Morne Morkel, Sairaj Bahutale, and Sitanshu Kotak at the Nondescript Cricket Club in Colombo.
Injury
KL Rahul led India in Gill's absence
Notably, Team India is currently playing a three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka XI.
The game is being held at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo.
Having suffered an impact injury to his right ring finger during a practice session, Gill did not take the field on the first two days.
KL Rahul, the team's designated vice-captain, led the team in his absence.
Meanwhile, the two-Test series between India and Sri Lanka will get underway on August 15.
Injury details
Gill sweats it out in nets
Coming to Gill's net session, the star batter had a taping around his thumb when he took guard, but there was no visible discomfort.
The right-hander returned to business as usual on a pleasant morning in Colombo.
Shivang Kumar, Tanush Kotian, and Vipraj Nigam were the bowlers for the session which lasted over an hour.
Spin was the focus of this practice session, with Gill having long chats with batting coach Kotak during breaks.
Coaching oversight
Gambhir, Morkel keep a close eye on proceedings
Both Gambhir and Morkel kept a close eye on the proceedings of the day.
As he settled into his batting, Gill removed the taping around his right hand to continue.
From 10:05am to 11:25am all eyes were on the nets.
The captain walked back to the dugout without any visible discomfort, which was a relief for everyone involved in this practice session.
Recovery check
Indian head physio conducts checks
Head physio Kamlesh Jain conducted a quick check on Gill before he took the stairs and seemed satisfied with his progress.
However, as per TimesofIndia.com, it is unlikely that Gill will play in the ongoing warm-up match.
The team's think tank doesn't want to take any risks with him ahead of crucial fixtures.
Team update
Replacement for Sai Sudharsan to be announced soon
The Indian cricket team is currently dealing with a number of injury concerns.
A replacement for Sai Sudharsan, who has been reportedly ruled out of the series, will be announced soon.
Shaik Rasheed, Sarfaraz Khan, and Ruturaj Gaikwad are the top contenders in a three-way race to replace the southpaw.
Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar are the other first-choice Test stars who are unavailable due to fitness issues.