Shubman Gill resumes batting practice ahead of SL Tests

Notably, Team India is currently playing a three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka XI.

The game is being held at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo.

Having suffered an impact injury to his right ring finger during a practice session, Gill did not take the field on the first two days.

KL Rahul, the team's designated vice-captain, led the team in his absence.

Meanwhile, the two-Test series between India and Sri Lanka will get underway on August 15.