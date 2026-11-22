The Indian batting line-up put on a record-breaking display, with each of the first seven batsmen contributing significantly.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (85) and KL Rahul (136) opened the innings with a 130-run partnership.

Rahul then joined Devdutt Padikkal (80) for a massive 165-run stand for the second wicket.

The third-wicket partnership between Rahul and Shubman Gill (98) was worth 91 runs, while Gill and Rishabh Pant (123) added another century stand (100 runs) for the fourth wicket.