India script this unique partnership record in Test cricket: Details
What's the story
In a historic first, Team India has created a new record in Test cricket by having partnerships of 50 or more runs for each of the first seven wickets in an innings. The feat was achieved during their first Test match against New Zealand at Wellington's Basin Reserve. The Indian team declared their innings at 720/9, taking a massive lead of 352 runs after New Zealand were bowled out for 368 in their first innings.
Batting performance
A record-breaking display from Indian batsmen
The Indian batting line-up put on a record-breaking display, with each of the first seven batsmen contributing significantly.
Yashasvi Jaiswal (85) and KL Rahul (136) opened the innings with a 130-run partnership.
Rahul then joined Devdutt Padikkal (80) for a massive 165-run stand for the second wicket.
The third-wicket partnership between Rahul and Shubman Gill (98) was worth 91 runs, while Gill and Rishabh Pant (123) added another century stand (100 runs) for the fourth wicket.
Final stands
Partnerships galore for Team India
The fifth-wicket partnership between Pant and Anshul Kamboj (38) was worth 68 runs, while the sixth-wicket stand between Pant and Dhruv Jurel (78) added 75 runs to the total.
Jurel and Washington Sundar (24) then completed the record with a 54-run stand for the seventh wicket.
India declared their innings one hour into the second session on Day 4 of this Test match, with Jurel being the last man to be dismissed.
Record total
Highest team total in New Zealand
India's total of 720 was also the highest team score ever recorded in New Zealand.
The team's top five batters also scored at least 80 runs each, only the second time such an occurrence has been recorded in Test cricket.
This innings is India's fifth score of 700 or more in Test cricket and their third-highest total overall. Only Sri Lanka have more such scores (7).