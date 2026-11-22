India script record with highest Test total versus NZ: Stats
What's the story
In a historic feat, the Indian cricket team declared their first innings at a staggering 720 for 9 on Day 4 of the first Test against New Zealand. The match is being played at Wellington's Basin Reserve. This is not only India's highest-ever total in an away Test but also the highest score ever made in a Test match in New Zealand. India also became the first side to touch the 700-run mark in a Test innings against the Kiwis.
Record-breaking innings
India break records in Wellington
India's monumental total, coming in response of New Zealand's first innings total of 368/10, surpassed the previous record for a Test innings in New Zealand, which was 715 for six declared by the hosts against Bangladesh in Hamilton back in 2019.
The Indian team also broke West Indies's long-standing record of 660 for five declared at the same Wellington ground in February 1995, making it the highest total ever scored against New Zealand.
Stellar performances
Rahul, Pant lead India's charge
The Indian batting line-up was on full display, with KL Rahul leading the charge with a brilliant 136 off 290 balls.
He was well supported by Rishabh Pant, who scored a quickfire 128 off just 153 balls.
Captain Shubman Gill narrowly missed out on his century, scoring 98 runs, while Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal contributed with scores of 85 and 80, respectively.
Dhruv Jurel (78) was India's only other half-centurion.
Partnership milestones
Other notable records scripted by Team India
Each of India's first seven partnerships were worth at least 50 runs, a feat achieved for the first time in Test cricket.
The team's top five batters also scored at least 80 runs each, only the second time such an occurrence has been recorded in Test cricket.
This innings is India's fifth score of 700 or more in Test cricket and their third-highest total overall.
Only Sri Lanka have more such scores (7).