Diego Simeone makes promise to Julian Alvarez amid Barcelona speculation

Simeone has assured that he will do everything possible to make Alvarez feel important at Atletico Madrid when he returns to training.

"From the moment he returns to training, I will do everything I can to make him feel important," said Simeone to reporters.

The manager also hinted at the possibility of a turnaround in Alvarez's situation, saying, "As long as you have your health, everything in life can be turned around."