Diego Simeone makes promise to Julian Alvarez amid Barcelona speculation
What's the story
Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has said he will "do everything" to make Julian Alvarez feel valued when he returns to training. This comes amid speculation over the forward's future at the club and Atletico's refusal to sell him to Barcelona. Alvarez missed his third consecutive training session on Friday due to health concerns, confirming he won't travel with Atletico for Saturday's La Liga match against Sevilla.
Manager's assurance
I will do everything to make him feel important: Simeone
Simeone has assured that he will do everything possible to make Alvarez feel important at Atletico Madrid when he returns to training.
"From the moment he returns to training, I will do everything I can to make him feel important," said Simeone to reporters.
The manager also hinted at the possibility of a turnaround in Alvarez's situation, saying, "As long as you have your health, everything in life can be turned around."
Transfer position
Atletico Madrid issue 2 public statements on Alvarez's situation
This week, Atletico Madrid issued two public statements within 24 hours, reiterating their decision not to allow Alvarez to join Barcelona.
Despite the ongoing speculation, Simeone remained focused on helping Alvarez continue being an important player for the team.
He said, "I'm still in the same position, hoping, from a sporting point of view, to be able to help him in the best way so that he continues to be the very important player he is for us," Simeone said.
Team dynamics
Sorloth's absence hurts, but we will find solutions: Simeone
Alvarez's absence from the Sevilla match, along with injured Norwegian striker Alexander Sorloth, leaves Atletico without two attacking options.
Simeone acknowledged Sorloth's absence hurts but emphasized the team will work collectively to find solutions to score goals and win.
He also dismissed concerns that the uncertainty surrounding Alvarez could affect his squad.
Move
Atletico block Barcelona move for Alvarez, open to Arsenal sale
On August 27, it was reported that Atletico blocked Alvarez's desired transfer to Barcelona.
The club informed Alvarez and his representatives earlier this week that they would not negotiate with the Catalan giants for the Argentine striker.
Since then, Alvarez missed two consecutive training sessions due to illness.
Despite this, Atletico are open to selling him to Premier League champions Arsenal and held direct talks over a potential transfer, as per BBC Sport.
Progress
'There is 0% chance of selling him to Barca'
Despite Alvarez's strong desire to join Barcelona, discussions between Atletico and Arsenal over a club-to-club agreement have been positive.
If Alvarez gives Arsenal the green light to proceed with his signing in the coming days, a deal could be finalized quickly.
On Wednesday, in response to comments from Barcelona president Joan Laporte about their continued interest in Alvarez, Atletico released a statement saying: "There is 0% chance of selling him to Barca."
Information
Alvarez owns 49 goals for Atletico
Since joining the club from Manchester City in the summer of 2024, Alvarez has scored 49 goals in 107 matches across all competitions. Alvarez was signed by Atletico on a six-year deal reportedly worth up to €95 million with a release clause of €500 million (£427.1 million).