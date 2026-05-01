Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada floor CSK with three-fers: Key stats

Gujarat Titans (GT) have secured a top-two finish in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 points table after defeating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by a massive margin of 89 runs. The match was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The result also means that five-time champions CSK have been knocked out of the playoff race. For Gujarat, pacers Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada claimed three-fers. Here's more.

Bowling Siraj and Rabada shine for Gujarat CSK's batsmen struggled against the GT bowlers and were bundled out for just 140 runs in 13.4 overs, while chasing a mammoth 230-run target. Siraj (3-26) and Rabada (3-32) were instrumental with the new ball while Rashid Khan chipped in with a brilliant spell of 3-18. Sanju Samson was dismissed on the first ball by Siraj, who also removed Ruturaj Gaikwad (16) in his second over. In the same over, Siraj got Urvil Patel (0). Rabada removed Matthew Short inside the powerplay before getting two more scalps at the back end.

Siraj Siraj races to 126 IPL wickets Siraj has raced to 17 wickets in the IPL 2026 season from 14 games at 25.76. Overall in the competition, he owns 126 wickets from 122 games at 30.05. As per ESPNcricinfo, Siraj has raced to 203 wickets in the 20-over format from 175 games at 25.67.

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