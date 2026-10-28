ODI Tri-Series: Sri Lanka, England clash in dead rubber

The two matches held at Gaddafi Stadium so far were low-scoring.

The first game saw Pakistan claim a miraculous win over England. Shadab Khan's ton helped them chase 242 after being reduced to 154/9.

In the following match, SL bowled Pakistan out for 110 before winning by eight wickets.

The average first-innings score at this venue is around 251, according to Cricinfo.

While there will be no rain interruptions, dew may settle later in the evening.