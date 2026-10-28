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Home / News / Sports News / ODI Tri-Series: Sri Lanka, England clash in dead rubber
ODI Tri-Series: Sri Lanka, England clash in dead rubber
Sri Lanka previously chased down 430 against England

ODI Tri-Series: Sri Lanka, England clash in dead rubber

By Parth Dhall
Oct 28, 2026
04:42 pm
What's the story

Sri Lanka and England will clash in Match 6 of the ODI Tri-Series at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on October 29. It will be a dead rubber as the Lankans and hosts Pakistan have already reached the final. SL sealed their berth with a one-sided win over Pakistan, knocking out the Englishmen. Notably, England are winless so far, losing to the other two sides.

Details

Pitch report and conditions

The two matches held at Gaddafi Stadium so far were low-scoring.

The first game saw Pakistan claim a miraculous win over England. Shadab Khan's ton helped them chase 242 after being reduced to 154/9.

In the following match, SL bowled Pakistan out for 110 before winning by eight wickets.

The average first-innings score at this venue is around 251, according to Cricinfo.

While there will be no rain interruptions, dew may settle later in the evening.

Information

Two historic defeats

England are coming off two historic defeats. They first failed to defend a mighty 429 against Sri Lanka, with the Lankans winning the final-over thriller. Pakistan then chased down 242 against all odds against them.

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Lineups

A look at likely XIs

SL (Likely XI): Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (captain and wicket-keeper), Pavan Rathnayake, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, and Dilshan Madushanka.

England (Likely XI): Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jordan Cox (wicket-keeper), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Gus Atkinson, and Sonny Baker.

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Information

A look at head-to-head record

Between 1982 and 2026, the two teams have clashed in 86 ODIs. While Sri Lanka have won 40 games, England have prevailed 42 times (1 tied and 3 washed out). At neutral venues, England have an 11-8 lead over Sri Lanka.

Numbers

Players in spotlight 

Root is currently the second-highest run-scorer in ODIs this year. With 680 runs at 85.00, he is only behind Indian captain Shubman Gill (895).

Root is also one short of completing 50 ODI half-centuries.

Brook, who slammed an incredible double-ton, averages 51.63 this year and has a strike rate of 124.83.

For SL, Rathnayake has been a revelation, having scored 497 runs at 55.22 in 2026.

Poll

Will Ben Duckett score a half-century?

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