Galle Test: SL falter in 372-run chase; India eye win
What's the story
India are on the brink of winning the 1st Test against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium. Chasing 372, the hosts lost four wickets before stumps on Day 4. They will enter the final day at 77/4 with Sonal Dinusha and Dhananjaya de Silva in the middle. SL earlier bowled India out for 193, as Asitha Fernando and Prabath Jayasuriya shared seven wickets.
Summary
India four down before lunch
SL were bowled out for 284 on the third evening, handing India a 178-run lead.
India, pushing for a result, showed an aggressive batting approach on Day 4. However, they lost Yashasvi Jaiswal in the very first over.
Although KL Rahul (35) and Devdutt Padikkal (44) led India's recovery, India were four down before lunch.
Jayasuriya chipped in with the wickets of Rahul and Shubman Gill.
Progression
Rishabh Pant takes charge; India stumble
Rishabh Pant then took charge and played a blistering knock of 66 runs off just 69 balls. His counter-attacking knock helped India set a target beyond 350 runs.
However, the Lankan bowlers bounced back, triggering India's collapse from 120/4. Each of India's last six batters scored in single figures.
Fernando, who sent back Jaiswal, took four wickets for 31 runs in 8.5 overs. Meanwhile, Jayasuriya took 3/43 in 11 overs.
Numbers
Numbers of Fernando, Jayasuriya
Fernando took two wickets in the first innings, thereby concluding with match returns of 6/94.
Recording his sixth four-wicket haul, the right-arm seamer has raced to 93 wickets from 27 Tests at an average of 26.75. This was his maiden Test appearance against India.
Meanwhile, Jayasuriya concluded with a match haul of 7/152, including a first-innings four-fer. He now has 132 wickets from 24 Tests at 31.48.