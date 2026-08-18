Galle Test: SL falter in 372-run chase; India eye win

SL were bowled out for 284 on the third evening, handing India a 178-run lead.

India, pushing for a result, showed an aggressive batting approach on Day 4. However, they lost Yashasvi Jaiswal in the very first over.

Although KL Rahul (35) and Devdutt Padikkal (44) led India's recovery, India were four down before lunch.

Jayasuriya chipped in with the wickets of Rahul and Shubman Gill.