Smaran Ravichandran slams twin centuries in Ranji Trophy semis: Stats

Smaran

Summary of Smaran's twin tons

In the 1st innings, Smaran walked out when Karnataka were 425/3 following Karun Nair's dismissal. Alongside Devdutt Padikkal, he was part of a 59-run stand for the 4th wicket. He then added two century-plus stands for the 6th and 7th wicket respectively alongside Kruthik Krishna and Vidyadhar Patil. Smaran's 135 off 216 balls had 12 fours. In Karnataka's 2nd innings, he came in at 59/3. He added 63 runs with Krishna for the 4th wicket. Thereafter, another 168 runs were added alongside KL Rahul. His 127 came off 149 balls (4s: 12, 6s: 3).