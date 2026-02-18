Smaran Ravichandran slams twin centuries in Ranji Trophy semis: Stats
What's the story
Karnataka's Smaran Ravichandran made his bat do the talking in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy semis by scoring twin centuries against Uttarakhand. The match taking place at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow saw Karnataka manage an impressive total of 736 runs in their first innings. Smaran smashed 135 runs. Thereafter, in Karnataka's 2nd outing with the bat, he compiled a stunning 127. Karnataka are 299/6 in the 3rd innings at stumps on Day 4. They lead by 802 runs.
Smaran
Summary of Smaran's twin tons
In the 1st innings, Smaran walked out when Karnataka were 425/3 following Karun Nair's dismissal. Alongside Devdutt Padikkal, he was part of a 59-run stand for the 4th wicket. He then added two century-plus stands for the 6th and 7th wicket respectively alongside Kruthik Krishna and Vidyadhar Patil. Smaran's 135 off 216 balls had 12 fours. In Karnataka's 2nd innings, he came in at 59/3. He added 63 runs with Krishna for the 4th wicket. Thereafter, another 168 runs were added alongside KL Rahul. His 127 came off 149 balls (4s: 12, 6s: 3).
Numbers
Top scorer in Ranji 2025-26 season
With efforts of 135 and 127, Smaran has raced to 950 runs in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season. From 8 matches (13 innings), he averages a stunning 95. In addition to 4 hundreds, he has belted three fifties. He is now the highest scorer this season, surpassing Ayush Doseja of Delhi (949 runs).
Do you know?
Smaran surpasses 1,500 runs in FC cricket
The 22-year-old Smaran has got past 1,500 runs in First-Class cricket. He owns 1,534 runs from 16 matches (25 innings) at an average of 72-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo. His tally includes 4 tons and 4 fifties.