DC's Sneh Rana bowls most expensive over in WPL history
What's the story
In a historic moment for the Women's Premier League (WPL), Indian off-spinner Sneh Rana has set an unwanted record by conceding the most runs in an over. The feat came during Delhi Capitals's match against Gujarat Giants at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Sophie Devine of Gujarat Giants smashed Rana for two consecutive fours and four back-to-back sixes, leading to a whopping 32 runs being scored off one over.
Record-breaking over
Rana's over surpasses previous WPL record
Rana's 32-run over not only made her the most expensive bowler in WPL history but also broke Deepti Sharma's previous record of conceding 28 runs in an over. Deepti had achieved this feat while playing for UP Warriorz against Royal Challengers Bengaluru last season. In that over, she had conceded three sixes and two fours.
Match highlights
Devine's explosive performance
The record-breaking over came in the last over of the powerplay. Rana missed her lengths on the first two balls, which Devine capitalized on with a big flick to leg and a cut, respectively, for boundaries. She then hit her first six over long-on on the next ball and followed it up with another maximum. Under pressure, Rana bowled a full toss on the final ball that was also punished by Devine.
Team performance
Giants set new powerplay record
With Beth Mooney at the other end, Gujarat Giants ended their powerplay at a whopping 80/0. This is the highest score in the first six overs for this edition and second-best overall. Devine continued her assault against DC's spinners, hitting three sixes in four balls against Shree Charani in the ninth over. She eventually got out for a stunning 95 off just 42 balls in the 11th over of the match.
Twitter Post
32!
3⃣2⃣-run over!— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 11, 2026
Most expensive over ever in the #TATAWPL 🔥
WATCH Sophie Devine's whirlwind striking ▶️ https://t.co/qAK0MzZV1h#KhelEmotionKa | #DCvGG pic.twitter.com/eiIegu4HP4