DC's Sneh Rana bowls most expensive over in WPL history

In a historic moment for the Women's Premier League (WPL), Indian off-spinner Sneh Rana has set an unwanted record by conceding the most runs in an over. The feat came during Delhi Capitals's match against Gujarat Giants at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Sophie Devine of Gujarat Giants smashed Rana for two consecutive fours and four back-to-back sixes, leading to a whopping 32 runs being scored off one over.

Record-breaking over Rana's over surpasses previous WPL record Rana's 32-run over not only made her the most expensive bowler in WPL history but also broke Deepti Sharma's previous record of conceding 28 runs in an over. Deepti had achieved this feat while playing for UP Warriorz against Royal Challengers Bengaluru last season. In that over, she had conceded three sixes and two fours.

Match highlights Devine's explosive performance The record-breaking over came in the last over of the powerplay. Rana missed her lengths on the first two balls, which Devine capitalized on with a big flick to leg and a cut, respectively, for boundaries. She then hit her first six over long-on on the next ball and followed it up with another maximum. Under pressure, Rana bowled a full toss on the final ball that was also punished by Devine.