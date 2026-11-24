Decoding batters with most 6s in a List A innings
What's the story
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a 15-year-old cricket prodigy, rewrote the record books by scoring the fastest double-century in List A cricket. He achieved this feat for India A during an Asia Cup Rising Stars group match against UAE in Doha on Tuesday. The young batsman scored an unbelievable 204 runs off just 53 balls, hitting a staggering 28 sixes along the way. He now owns the record for most sixes in a List A innings (50 overs cricket).
#1
28: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (India A vs UAE, 2026)
Sooryavanshi's innings included seven fours and 28 sixes. He recorded an incredible strike rate of 384.90.
The young Indian batsman first reached his century in just 28 balls, breaking Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk's record of scoring a hundred off 29 balls.
He then broke the record for the fastest double-century in List A cricket (52 balls).
Notably, UAE scored 249/8 in 50 overs before India A managed 254/3 in just 14.2 overs.
#2
23: D'Arcy Short (Western Australia vs Queensland, Sydney 2018)
Before Sooryavanshi's record, Australian cricketer D'Arcy Short held the feat for most sixes in a List A innings.
As per Cricinfo, he smashed 23 sixes for Western Australia against Queensland in 2018 during a JLT One-Day match.
Short hammered 257 runs off 148 balls. Besides his 23 sixes, he also struck 15 fours (SR: 173.64).
Western Australia managed 387 in 47 overs before bowling Queensland out for 271.
#3
21: Bevon Jacobs (Auckland vs Otago, Auckland 2026)
Earlier this month, New Zealand batter Bevon Jacobs smashed 21 sixes in his outing for Auckland vs Otago.
In the 13th Match of the Ford Trophy at Auckland, Jacobs ended up hammering 202* runs off 137 balls in his side's score of 334/8 in 50 overs.
He hit 21 sixes and 7 fours (SR: 147.44).
However, it wasn't enough as Otago hit 338/5 to win the match by 5 wickets.