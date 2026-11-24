Sooryavanshi's innings included seven fours and 28 sixes. He recorded an incredible strike rate of 384.90.

The young Indian batsman first reached his century in just 28 balls, breaking Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk's record of scoring a hundred off 29 balls.

He then broke the record for the fastest double-century in List A cricket (52 balls).

Notably, UAE scored 249/8 in 50 overs before India A managed 254/3 in just 14.2 overs.