Ganguly described the trade as 'difficult,' given Yadav's resurgence at Delhi Capitals after moving from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

He acknowledged Yadav's long-standing association with the franchise and his special talent but emphasized that in a 10-team IPL, balance is key.

The team was looking for an Indian batsman, and Pant fit the bill perfectly due to his past performance with Delhi Capitals.