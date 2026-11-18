'Difficult trade': Sourav Ganguly on Rishabh Pant's return to DC
What's the story
Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Sourav Ganguly recently opened up on the trade that saw Rishabh Pant return to the franchise in exchange for spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Pant moved to DC from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who acquired him for ₹27 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, after two bland seasons leading the Super Giants, Pant returned to his former franchise in exchange for Yadav.
Trade insights
It was hard to let Kuldeep go: Ganguly
Ganguly described the trade as 'difficult,' given Yadav's resurgence at Delhi Capitals after moving from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
He acknowledged Yadav's long-standing association with the franchise and his special talent but emphasized that in a 10-team IPL, balance is key.
The team was looking for an Indian batsman, and Pant fit the bill perfectly due to his past performance with Delhi Capitals.
Team strategy
Team balance key in IPL with 10 teams: Ganguly
On maintaining the balance, Ganguly said, "It was very hard to let Kuldeep go, and with Axar and Ashutosh, releasing them was a complete no-no."
The head coach also explained that performance and availability are key factors in retention decisions.
He said it's not about right or wrong but faith and belief in players' abilities to win matches.
New role
I'm very excited, says Ganguly on head coach role
Ganguly is set to take the head coach role for the first time in the IPL.
He has previously served in various capacities with the Capitals, including Director of Cricket when Ricky Ponting was head coach.
Speaking about his new role, he said, "I am very excited. The IPL is a very different challenge."
Lineup
DC release 10 players
DC released 10 players on the retention day ahead of the IPL 2027 auction.
The list included Mitchell Starc, who wants to focus on national commitments ahead of Australia's international schedule.
DC's released players: Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel, Pathum Nissanka, Ben Duckett, Karun Nair, Sahil Parakh, Dushmantha Chameera, Rehan Ahmed, Mitchell Starc, and Ajay Mandal.
Purse remaining: ₹39.5 crore.