1st Test: Ackerman, Hamza lead SA's strong response vs Bangladesh
What's the story
Marques Ackerman scored his maiden Test century, while Zubayr Hamza chipped in with a solid 83, leading South Africa to a strong position on Day 2 of the first Test against Bangladesh in Johannesburg. Ackerman's knock of 157 came off just 164 balls and included a double-century partnership with Hamza. Despite the resistance from the duo, Bangladesh made a late comeback by picking up three wickets in the final session of play. As a result, the hosts ended the day at 287 /4, responding to Bangladesh's first innings total of 400/10.
Match progress
Bangladesh post 400 after Litton's century
Bangladesh, resuming at 327/6, began the day on a high note with Mehidy Hasan hitting a boundary in the first over.
Litton Das also contributed to the score, bringing up his eighth Test century after resuming at 92*.
However, South Africa's Dane Paterson took each of the final four wickets, ending their innings at 400 runs.
Batting resilience
Ackerman and Hamza build momentum for SA
In reply, South Africa faced early pressure as Hasan Mahmud got Aiden Markram (4) in just the second over of their innings.
Despite the early setback, Ackerman and Hamza weathered the storm before Lunch.
They started the new session with confidence, hitting boundaries off Mahmud.
The duo continued to torment the bowlers en route to their 202-run stand.
However, Hamza fell short of a century after Mominul Haque's part-time spin caught his edge for 83 runs.
Match dynamics
Bangladesh bounce back with wickets
Despite the loss of Hamza, Ackerman continued his aggressive innings.
He targeted Mehidy, scoring quickly to reach 150 off just 160 balls.
However, his innings ended when he was caught at deep midwicket.
Matthew Breetzke (2) fell cheaply as skipper Temba Bavuma (19*) and Ryan Rickelton (7*) returned unbeaten.
South Africa ended Day 2 at 287/4, still trailing Bangladesh by 113 runs.
While Mahmud claimed 3/62 from 15 overs, Mominul Haque (1/36) was Bangladesh's only other wicket-taker.
Paterson
Paterson celebrates Test comeback with four-wicket haul
Paterson, playing his first Test in nearly two years, finished with 4/92 from 22.2 overs, which included seven maidens.
Across eight Tests, Paterson has raced to 29 Test wickets from 14 innings at 25.79.
This was his maiden four-wicket haul, as he also owns two fifers. 21 of his scalps have come in home Tests at 22.76.
As per Cricinfo, the 37-year-old has raced to 672 wickets in First-Class cricket across 186 matches.
Litton
Litton breaks Mushfiqur's record
Litton departed for 120 off just 179 balls, hammering 14 fours and a six along the way.
This was Litton's seventh Test ton as a designated keeper - the most for a Bangladesh player.
Overall, this was Litton's eighth Test ton, as he also owns 21 fifties across 60 Tests.
He has now raced to 3,684 runs at an average of 36.84. 379 of his runs have come across 13 innings versus SA at 29.15 (100: 1, 50s: 2).
Feats
More feats for Litton
Litton went past 1,500 runs in away (home of opposition) Tests during his stay.
He now owns 1,563 across 30 Tests at an average of 30.64. This was his third hundred (50s: 7).
Litton also became the third Bangladesh keeper to slam a Test hundred outside Asia.
Mahmudullah's 150 vs Zimbabwe in Harare (2021) is the only higher score by a Bangladesh batter while batting at seven or lower outside Asia.
Ackerman
Ackerman gets to his maiden Test hundred
Ackerman hit 21 fours and a six in his 164-ball 157 - his maiden Test hundred.
The 30-year-old, who hit his third successive 50-plus score, has raced to 320 runs across three Tests (4 innings) at an average of 80.
He made his debut in the recent home series versus Australia.
Overall in First-Class cricket, the batter has completed 6306 runs from 88 matches (138 innings) at 49-plus.
He now owns 33 fifties and 17 hundreds.
Hamza
Hamza's second fifty in Tests
Hamza, who last played a Test match for South Africa in February 2024, took 129 balls for his 83, which was laced with 12 fours.
His only previous 50-plus score in the Test format was a 62 against India in the 2019 Ranchi affair.
Playing his ninth Test as per Cricinfo, Hamza has raced to 390 runs across 17 innings at an average of 22.94.