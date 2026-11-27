South Africa have dominated the ODI head-to-head since the two sides first met in 2002.

As per Cricinfo, the Proteas side has prevailed in 19 of the 25 matches against the Tigers, while losing just six.

While South Africa have won four bilateral series between these two sides, Bangladesh have also won a couple.

However, Bangladesh fans will remember their team's historic 2-1 series win against South Africa in 2022, their first-ever ODI series victory in the country.