Have South Africa dominated Bangladesh in ODIs?
What's the story
Bangladesh's cricket team is set to face South Africa in a three-match ODI series, starting December 1. The matches will be played on December 1, 4, and 7 in East London, Gqeberha, and Cape Town, respectively. Having won the Test leg of Bangladesh's tour, South Africa would be high on confidence. On this note, we look at the head-to-head ODI record between these two sides.
Historical context
South Africa have dominated past battles
South Africa have dominated the ODI head-to-head since the two sides first met in 2002.
As per Cricinfo, the Proteas side has prevailed in 19 of the 25 matches against the Tigers, while losing just six.
While South Africa have won four bilateral series between these two sides, Bangladesh have also won a couple.
However, Bangladesh fans will remember their team's historic 2-1 series win against South Africa in 2022, their first-ever ODI series victory in the country.
Home dominance
Bangladesh's record in South Africa
In 2022, Bangladesh recorded their maiden ODI series win on South African soil, beating the hosts 2-1.
However, the former has not won a single ODI in the Rainbow Nation against the home team outside this series.
At home, South Africa have won 10 of the 12 matches against the Tigers.
They would be raring to enhance this record.