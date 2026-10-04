UEFA Nations League, Spain beat Czech Republic 2-1: Key stats
What's the story
World champions Spain have continued their flawless run in the UEFA Nations League by beating the Czech Republic in Oviedo. The match saw Barcelona's Lamine Yamal score an early goal, giving Spain a strong start. Despite a late goal from Jiri Slama for the visitors, Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino sealed the victory with a strike in the 89th minute.
Future fixtures
Spain extend their winning streak to 10 matches
Spain's win over the Czech Republic extends their winning streak to 10 matches, since a surprising 0-0 draw with Cape Verde in the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage.
With this victory, Luis de la Fuente's team has nine points from three Nations League games and remains at the top of Group A3.
They are three points ahead of England, who thrashed Croatia 7-0.
Qualification journey
Spain favorites to seal quarter-finals berth
Spain will face Croatia on Tuesday, and a win would secure their place in the quarter-finals with two group games remaining.
Spain tamed Croatia 4-1 on Matchday 2.
They also have an away match against the Czech Republic on November 12, before concluding the group stage against England at Atletico Madrid's Metropolitano Stadium on November 15.
The Nations League quarter-finals are scheduled for March, with semi-finals and the final taking place in June.
Do you know?
Spain keep marching on in the Nations League
Spain are 16 matches without losing (excluding penalty shootouts) in the Nations League (11W 5D). As per Opta, it's the best streak of any team in the history of the competition (played since 2018).
Information
11 international goals for Yamal
Spain's Yamal played his 36th match for the national side in all competitions. He now owns 11 goals. In the 2026 calendar year, he has scored 5 goals in 13 matches for Spain.