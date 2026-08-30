Premier League 2026-27, Newcastle United beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0: Stats
What's the story
Tottenham Hotspur suffered their second consecutive defeat in the Premier League 2026-27 season, losing 0-2 to Newcastle United. After losing their opening match against Brentford by a 3-0 margin away, Spurs have now lost 2-0. Despite a major summer spending spree of £320 million on eight new players, Spurs have struggled to make an impact under manager Roberto De Zerbi.
Injury woes
Savio's absence felt as Spurs fail to score again
Spurs's marquee summer signing, Savio, missed the match due to "muscle fatigue."
Midfielder Sandro Tonali, who left Newcastle for Tottenham in a £100 million deal, was taunted by his former fans as they celebrated their first win of the season.
Despite a promising start to the game with chances from Mathys Tel and Jan Paul van Hecke, Spurs were unable to break through Newcastle's defense.
Match highlights
Elanga and Wissa shine for Newcastle
Newcastle's Anthony Elanga and Yoane Wissa were the stars of the match, scoring both goals for their team.
Elanga broke the deadlock with a brilliant finish midway through the second half after receiving a long diagonal pass from Nico Gonzalez.
Wissa doubled Newcastle's lead later in the match, hooking a corner into the net with his back to goal.
Manager's pride
Jaissle proud of Newcastle's performance
Newcastle boss Matthias Jaissle expressed his pride in the team's performance, saying it was "incredible" and a good start to the season.
He praised his players for executing their match plan at a high level and being fully committed to what they're doing.
Despite the loss, Newcastle supporters were left singing about Europe as they left the stadium.
Numbers
Key feats attained in the contest
As per Opta, Elanga is the first player to score in both of Newcastle United's first two Premier League games of a campaign since Alan Shearer in 2003-04.
Spurs have lost their opening two matches of a league campaign without scoring for the first time since the 1974-75 season.
As per Squawka, only three away sides have won 5+ Premier League games against Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since it opened in April 2019 (Chelsea 6, Liverpool 5, Newcastle 5).
Information
More records for NUFC
Newcastle have won more Premier League away games against Spurs than any other opponent they have faced in the competition (14). They've also won in four of their last five visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Numbers
Match stats and points table
Spurs had 57.5% ball possession with Newcastle owning 42.5%.
Spurs's xG was 1.04 with the Magpies managing 0.75.
From 17 attempts, six shots were on target. Newcastle had two shots on target from 11 attempts.
Both sided created one big chance each. Spurs had 32 touches in the opposition box whereas Newcastle had 21.
In terms of the points table, Newcastle are third with 4 points whereas Spurs are bottom of the pile with a -5 goal difference.