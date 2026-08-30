Premier League 2026-27, Newcastle United beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0: Stats

Spurs's marquee summer signing, Savio, missed the match due to "muscle fatigue."

Midfielder Sandro Tonali, who left Newcastle for Tottenham in a £100 million deal, was taunted by his former fans as they celebrated their first win of the season.

Despite a promising start to the game with chances from Mathys Tel and Jan Paul van Hecke, Spurs were unable to break through Newcastle's defense.