Sri Lanka drop Charith Asalanka for ODI tri-series in Pakistan
What's the story
Sri Lanka dropped former captain Charith Asalanka from their squad for the impending ODI tri-series in Pakistan, also involving England. The decision comes after his disappointing performance in Sri Lanka's recent ODI series against England, where he managed scores of just 1, 11 and 7. Despite having an impressive average of over 40 in ODIs, the selectors have opted to go with a different lineup for this tournament.
Squad exclusions
Asalanka's exclusion from ODI squad follows T20I snub
Former captain Charith Asalanka's exclusion from the ODI tri-series comes after he was also left out of Sri Lanka's T20I squad for a three-match series against Pakistan.
He had served as vice-captain during the England tour and even captained the T20Is in place of Kusal Mendis, who was recovering from a hamstring injury at that time.
Notably, Asalanka has just 139 runs from eight ODIs at 19.85 this year.
Team changes
Avishka Fernando, Sahan Arachchige return to the squad
The Sri Lankan squad for the ODI tri-series sees the return of Avishka Fernando and Sahan Arachchige.
They replace Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga, who suffered a hamstring injury during the England tour.
The rest of the team remains unchanged from the one that lost to England 2-1 in an ODI series.
Kusal Mendis will lead this revamped squad in Pakistan.
Player fitness
Fernando's domestic form earns him a spot
Fernando returns to the squad after an impressive domestic season where he scored 447 runs in seven innings at an average of 63.85, according to Cricbuzz.
The squad also includes Pathum Nissanka and Dushmantha Chameera, both of whom have ongoing fitness issues.
Sri Lanka Cricket has confirmed that Nissanka will only travel with the team if declared "medically fit," while Chameera was a conditional pick in the T20I squad pending fitness clearance.
Information
Sri Lanka squad for ODI tri-series
Sri Lanka squad for ODI tri-series: Kusal Mendis (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kamil Mishara, Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Sachindu Colombage, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, and Eshan Malinga.
Match fixtures
ODI tri-series schedule and details
The ODI tri-series starts on October 18, with Sri Lanka taking on Pakistan in Rawalpindi.
After the first round of matches between the three teams in Rawalpindi, the series will move to Lahore before heading to the final on October 31.
This tournament is part of a larger tour that also includes a three-match T20I series and two Tests against Pakistan.