Sri Lanka drop Charith Asalanka for ODI tri-series in Pakistan

Former captain Charith Asalanka's exclusion from the ODI tri-series comes after he was also left out of Sri Lanka's T20I squad for a three-match series against Pakistan.

He had served as vice-captain during the England tour and even captained the T20Is in place of Kusal Mendis, who was recovering from a hamstring injury at that time.

Notably, Asalanka has just 139 runs from eight ODIs at 19.85 this year.