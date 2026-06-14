SL beat WI in 2nd T20I, level series 1-1: Stats
What's the story
Team Sri Lanka has leveled the three-match T20I series against West Indies 1-1, with a comfortable 37-run victory in the second game. After winning the toss, West Indies captain Shai Hope decided to field first. Sri Lanka posted a challenging total of 194/6 in their allotted overs thanks to Dasun Shanaka's explosive half-century (58 off just 24 balls) and Kamil Mishara's steady 61.
Details
Sri Lanka post a challenging total
Despite a 40-run opening stand, the Lankans were reduced to 43/3 before Mishara and Shanaka's 103-run stand for the fifth wicket rescued them. Apart from the duo, Kusal Mendis (31 off 19 balls) and Kamindu Mendis (24 off 20 balls) also contributed with vital runs for the Lankans. For West Indies, Shamar Joseph was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets for 32 runs in four overs.
Match dynamics
WI bowled out for 157 runs
Chasing a mammoth target of 195 runs, West Indies's batting lineup crumbled under pressure. Five players were dismissed for single-digit scores, leaving the team in dire straits. However, Rovman Powell (43 off 26 balls) and Shimron Hetmyer (36 off 26 balls) fought back with their valiant knocks. Despite their 81-run stand, the home side was bowled out for just 157 runs in 18.1 overs.
Bowling performance
SL bowlers shine in unison
Sri Lanka's bowlers put up a stellar show, with Dushmantha Chameera leading the charge. He picked up three wickets for just nine runs in 3.1 overs. Wanindu Hasaranga also claimed three wickets for 38 runs in his four overs, while Dunith Wellalage (2/28) and Mahesh Theekshana (1/34) chipped in with two and one wicket, respectively.
Powell
Powell surpasses Pooran's tally
Powell's innings of 43 runs off just 26 balls saw him become the highest run-scorer for West Indies in T20 Internationals. Playing his 119th T20I match as per ESPNcricinfo, Powell has now scored a total of 2,314 runs at 26.29. This puts him ahead of Nicholas Pooran, who finished his T20I career with 2,275 runs across 106 matches. Meanwhile, Powell's tally includes 10 fifties and a hundred.
Mishara
Fourth T20I fifty for Mishara
Mishara's 40-ball 61* was laced with four fours and three sixes. With this knock, he has raced to a tally of 1,264 runs in T20 cricket from 66 matches at 25.79. This was his eighth fifty in T20s. Meanwhile, 538 of his T20 runs have come for Sri Lanka from 23 T20Is at 26.90 (50s: 4).
Shanaka
Shanaka closing in on 2,000 T20I runs
Shanaka smashed five fours and four sixes en route to his 24-ball 58. From 133 T20Is, the dasher now owns 1,992 runs at 20.96 as his strike rate is 129.68. He hit his ninth fifty. 138 of his runs have come in five games against WI at 46 (50: 1). Overall in T20 cricket, the veteran has raced to 5,207 runs at 25.65. He slammed his 20th fifty in the format (100s: 3).
Joseph
Back-to-back three-fers for Joseph
Shamar Joseph's 3/32 from four overs was his second successive three-fer as he also claimed 3/29 in the opener. His latest spell took his tally to 32 T20I wickets across 24 matches at an economy of 9.20.
Chameera
Three-fers for Chameera, Hasaranga
Having played 79 T20Is, Chameera has raced to 96 wickets at 23.86 (ER: 7.97). Versus WI, he has taken 10 wickets from nine matches at 24.10. Meanwhile, Hasaranga now owns 159 T20I scalps at 15.99 from 97 matches (ER: 7.06). It must be noted that Hasaranga is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the format. 21 of his wickets have come in 11 outings against WI at 12.28.