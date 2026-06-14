SL beat WI in 2nd T20I, level series 1-1: Stats

Shanaka

Shanaka closing in on 2,000 T20I runs

Shanaka smashed five fours and four sixes en route to his 24-ball 58. From 133 T20Is, the dasher now owns 1,992 runs at 20.96 as his strike rate is 129.68. He hit his ninth fifty. 138 of his runs have come in five games against WI at 46 (50: 1). Overall in T20 cricket, the veteran has raced to 5,207 runs at 25.65. He slammed his 20th fifty in the format (100s: 3).