'Disrespectful': Stuart Broad slams Lancashire for treatment of James Anderson
What's the story
Former England speedster Stuart Broad has criticized English county Lancashire for their recent treatment of veteran pacer James Anderson. The county chose not to renew Anderson's contract earlier this month, a decision that has drawn criticism. Broad, who formed one of the most successful bowling pairs with Anderson, came out in support of his former teammate, questioning the English county.
Criticism
Broad's criticism of Lancashire
Speaking on For The Love of Cricket podcast, Broad slammed Lancashire for their decision, saying it was "not done in the right way" and "disrespectful."
He said, "You give your icons or greats of the game a better send-off than that."
The 40-year-old also questioned the club's leadership, asking where the board was in demanding a more respectful farewell for Anderson.
Performance
Other counties interested in Anderson
Despite Lancashire's decision, there are reports of other counties being interested in Anderson.
Broad isn't surprised by this, as he said, "I don't know what his next steps are. I think his statement was quite interesting. There will be a lot of counties that want him."
Last week, after staying silent for a few days, Anderson spoke out on the matter with an emotional social media message.
Message
Anderson's emotional farewell to Lancashire
Earlier this month, Lancashire announced that the side will not renew Anderson's contract.
In his emotional message, Anderson wrote, "I've supported Lancashire since I was a kid, and so to get to play for them for 25 years was a dream come true."
He expressed disappointment over how his time at the club ended but wished the players and fans all the best for the future.
Information
Recent numbers with Lancashire
Despite Lancashire's struggles in Division Two of the County Championship, Anderson had a stellar season as the team's captain in 2026. He took an impressive 50 wickets from 11 games at an average of 17.68, as per Cricinfo.
Legacy
End of an era for Anderson and Lancashire
Anderson made his First-Class debut for Lancashire in 2002 and went on to play 188 Tests, claiming an incredible 1,193 red-ball wickets.
He bowed out in 2024 as the most successful pacer in Test history. With 704 scalps, he is only behind Sri Lanka's Muthiah Muralidaran (800) and Australia's Shane Warne (708).
Anderson also has the third-most wickets (991) across formats and the most by a fast bowler.