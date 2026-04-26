GT's Sai Sudharsan slams his 14th half-century in IPL: Stats

Gujarat Titans (GT) made a strong comeback after their defeat in Bengaluru, defeating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk in Match 37 of the IPL 2026 season on Sunday. Despite CSK's late innings recovery to post a total of 158 runs, the score fell short once GT's top-order batsmen hit their stride. Sai Sudharsan led the charge with an impressive 87 off just 46 balls, guiding his team to victory with 20 balls remaining. Here are further details.

Chase strategy Sudharsan guides GT to victory in Chennai In response to CSK's total, GT started strong with Sudharsan and Shubman Gill adding 58 runs for the first wicket. Jos Buttler then joined Sudharsan and supported the southpaw, who looked in full flow. The duo added 97 runs before Sudharsan was caught by Dewald Brevis off Akeal Hosein's bowling. He had earlier completed his half-century off just 33 balls, building on his century from Bengaluru. Buttler then took charge of the innings and helped GT win.

Stats Sudharsan slams his 3rd fifty-plus score against CSK Sudharsan hit 87 runs off 46 balls. He smashed 7 sixes and 4 fours. With this knock, the southpaw now owns 2,115 runs in the IPL from 48 matches at 48.06. He hammered his 14th half-century (100s: 3). Versus CSK, Sudharsan raced to 386 runs from six matches at 64.33, as per ESPNcricinfo. He owns two fifties and a ton. In IPL 2026, the GT opener has scored 322 runs from 8 matches at 40.25 (50s: 2, 100s: 1).

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