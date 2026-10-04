Sunil Gavaskar disappointed with Rohit Sharma's 92-run knock against WI
What's the story
India legend Sunil Gavaskar expressed his disappointment over Rohit Sharma's 92-run innings in the third and final ODI against West Indies. The match took place in New Chandigarh, where India lost despite a stellar performance from Rohit. Gavaskar was particularly upset that Rohit missed out on a century, which would have been his 36th in ODIs and brought him closer to a personal milestone before retirement after next year's World Cup.
Milestone aspiration
'Might quit international cricket after World Cup'
Speaking on JioStar, Gavaskar expressed his desire for Rohit to retire with more hundreds than his age.
He said, "The reason I was disappointed with Rohit getting out on 92 is because he didn't get a hundred, and he might possibly quit international cricket after the end of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027."
India legend Sunil Gavaskar emphasized that this milestone is special as it reflects a player's career standard over the years.
Personal reflection
Gavaskar's personal experience
Gavaskar also shared his own experience of missing out on centuries in his last year of international cricket.
He said, "In my last year of international cricket, I wanted to get as many Test centuries as my age, and I got out in the 90s thrice."
Gavaskar regretted not getting those hundreds and emphasized how important it is for players to reach such milestones before retirement.
Notably, Gavaskar's 34 Test tons were once a world record.
Batting evolution
Change in Rohit's batting style
Gavaskar also noted a slight change in Rohit's batting style from the 2023 ODI World Cup.
He said, "A slight change has appeared in the batting template that Rohit himself set as the captain for the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he was going bang-bang from the first ball."
Gavaskar praised Rohit's ability to score big runs and his recognition of getting centuries within 70-80 balls, which is beneficial for both him and his team.
Match details
Rohit joins unwanted club
In the 3rd ODI against West Indies, Rohit scored a brilliant 92 off 85 balls, hitting 10 fours and 3 sixes.
He had a significant partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad after India lost Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli early. The duo added 137 runs to stabilize the innings.
However, Rohit was eventually dismissed by Keemo Paul, missing his 36th ODI century. He thereby joined an unfortunate club of players dismissed in the 90s multiple times against West Indies.