Sunil Gavaskar disappointed with Rohit Sharma's 92-run knock against WI

Speaking on JioStar, Gavaskar expressed his desire for Rohit to retire with more hundreds than his age.

He said, "The reason I was disappointed with Rohit getting out on 92 is because he didn't get a hundred, and he might possibly quit international cricket after the end of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027."

India legend Sunil Gavaskar emphasized that this milestone is special as it reflects a player's career standard over the years.