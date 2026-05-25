'They don't understand cricket': Suryakumar Yadav on wrist injury rumors

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has dismissed rumors of a wrist injury, saying those questioning his fitness "don't understand cricket." The speculation followed him through a tough IPL 2026 season, where both his form and position in India's T20 setup came under scrutiny. Talking to IPL broadcasters Star Sports, Suryakumar clarified that if he had a wrist injury or such a problem, he wouldn't have been able to play certain shots.

Focus shift 'Performance is never guaranteed' Suryakumar said he prefers to focus only on things that are in his control and not on outside criticism. He reflected on his recent performances and the tough phase he has been through over the last few months. Despite struggling in IPL, the 35-year-old insisted that his commitment and work ethic have remained unchanged. "I try to focus on what is in my hands," he said, adding "At the end of the day, performance is never guaranteed. What is in your control is hard work."

Captaincy concerns Concerns over Suryakumar's captaincy Suryakumar's future as India's T20 captain has come under serious doubt after a poor IPL campaign and questions over his consistency as a specialist batter. While head coach Gautam Gambhir is believed to remain supportive of him, sections within the selection committee are reportedly unconvinced about his long-term place in the side purely on batting merit. Meanwhile, MI finished ninth in the 10-team points table, managing just four wins from 14 games.

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