Mumbai's Suryakumar Yadav maintains strong form in SMAT: Key stats
What's the story
Mumbai's Suryakumar Yadav is enjoying himself in the ongoing 2026 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. On Tuesday, he smashed 46 runs versus Odisha as Mumbai scored 181/8 in 20 overs. It was another promising effort from Suryakumar's blade, who managed scores worth 60*, 82 and 25 before this. He didn't bat in Mumbai's last match against Chhattisgarh. Here's more.
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Another pivotal knock from SKY's blade
Suryakumar came in when Mumbai were 64/2. Soon the side was reduced to 78/3 before Suryakumar and Shivam Dube added 40 runs for the 4th wicket. Mumbai were next reduced to 140/6 with Suryakumar's dismissal in the 16th over. Badal Biswal dismissed the veteran batter.
Numbers
A look at SKY's SMAT numbers this season and overall
Suryakumar's 46 versus Odisha was laced with four fours and 2 sixes.
In the ongoing SMAT campaign, Suryakumar has amassed 213 runs from 5 matches at 71. His strike rate is 234.06, as per Cricinfo.
Overall in 76 SMAT matches, Suryakumar has scored 1,930 runs at 35.09 (50s: 11).
He has hit 192 fours and 81 sixes.
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What about his overall numbers in 20 overs cricket?
In all T20s, Suryakumar has amassed 9,942 runs from 378 matches (351 innings) at 34.88. He is 58 shy of the 10,000-run mark. Meanwhile, he is also nearing 450 sixes (446). He owns six hundreds and 67 fifties besides 20 ducks.