Suryakumar's 46 versus Odisha was laced with four fours and 2 sixes.

In the ongoing SMAT campaign, Suryakumar has amassed 213 runs from 5 matches at 71. His strike rate is 234.06, as per Cricinfo.

Overall in 76 SMAT matches, Suryakumar has scored 1,930 runs at 35.09 (50s: 11).

He has hit 192 fours and 81 sixes.