'I thought I'd lead India in 2028 Olympics': Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav was surprised by the decision to remove him as captain.

"I smiled after spotting that my name isn't there," SKY said on Aakash Chopra's YouTube channel.

"Whenever I have been in pressure situations or when things aren't going in my favour, I've always smiled, relaxed. I have looked back at the moments and been grateful. I didn't think this would happen in 2026. I was under the impression that I am preparing to take this team forward for another two years - Olympics, another T20 World Cup and then another challenge going forward."