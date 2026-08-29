'I thought I'd lead India in 2028 Olympics': Suryakumar Yadav
What's the story
Suryakumar Yadav, the former captain of the Indian T20I team, has spoken about his removal from the role despite leading India to victory in the 2026 T20 World Cup. The 35-year-old cricketer was shocked by the decision and admitted that he had expected to continue leading India till the 2028 LA Olympics and ICC T20 World Cup.
Initial response
'I smiled after spotting that my name isn't there'
Suryakumar Yadav was surprised by the decision to remove him as captain.
"I smiled after spotting that my name isn't there," SKY said on Aakash Chopra's YouTube channel.
"Whenever I have been in pressure situations or when things aren't going in my favour, I've always smiled, relaxed. I have looked back at the moments and been grateful. I didn't think this would happen in 2026. I was under the impression that I am preparing to take this team forward for another two years - Olympics, another T20 World Cup and then another challenge going forward."
Change in leadership
Why did this thought of change come up?: Suryakumar
Suryakumar was disappointed by the change in leadership, especially after India's unbeaten run and T20 World Cup victory under his captaincy.
He said, "When everything is going so well, why did this thought of change come up?" He spent a month and a half wondering how such a decision could be made after their World Cup win.
His performance in the Indian Premie League wasn't as good as he wanted it to be.
Selector's call
Selector's plans for a change in leadership
Suryakumar revealed that he was informed about the selector's plans for a change in leadership before the squad announcement.
He said, "They called me two-three days before the team was announced and said, 'I think it's time to move on. How's it going? You saw what happened in IPL.'"
Despite being disappointed by his removal from captaincy and exclusion from T20I series against Ireland and England, Suryakumar respected their decision.
Career ahead
What's next for the cricketer?
Suryakumar is likely to play for Mumbai in the 2025-26 domestic season. However, it remains to be seen which format he chooses to play.
He has confirmed that T20 will remain his focus with the Syed Musthaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) being the next big tournament starting on November 14.
Despite speculation over a trade deal, he remains a key part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad ahead of the 2027 season.