Should Vaibhav Suryavanshi target Team India debut? R Ashwin opines 

Indian spin legend R Ashwin has warned against the rush to include young prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the senior Indian cricket team. His comments come after the 15-year-old's blistering performance during RR's IPL 2026 opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday. The Rajasthan Royals opener scored a stunning 15-ball half-century, further fueling talks of his fast-tracking into the national squad.

Career guidance Ashwin's advice to Sooryavanshi After completing his fifty off just 15 balls, Suryavanshi departed for 52 off 17 balls against CSK. Ashwin urged against putting pressure on Sooryavanshi to secure a spot in the national team. He said, "Don't give him such a target. He is not even a guy, he is a kid." The spin legend stressed that if MS Dhoni can play till 44 years old, Sooryavanshi has plenty of time ahead of him in cricket.

Future prospects Ashwin questions hurry behind young talent's national selection Ashwin expressed his firm belief that Sooryavanshi will eventually play for India, but we might have to wait a bit longer. He questioned the hurry behind rushing young talents into the national side. "Why are we always in a hurry?" he asked on his YouTube channel, emphasizing the need for patience in nurturing cricketing talent.

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