T20 World Cup: NZ beat Canada to reach Super 8

New Zealand have become the second side from Group D to reach the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8. They reached this stage after beating Canada in their final group encounter at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. Electing to bat first, Canada rode on Yuvraj Samra's historic ton and compiled 173/4. Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips then powered NZ, who lost two quick wickets.

Start NZ stumble despite solid start Finn Allen's blitz took NZ off to a flier. They reached 30 within three overs, but Saad Bin Zafar dismissed a struggling Tim Seifert (6 off 10 balls). In the next over, Dilon Heyliger dismissed the dangerous Allen (21 off 8 balls), leaving the Black Caps at 30/2. However, Canada skipper Dilpreet Bajwa introduced himself against the run of play, allowing NZ a comeback.

Partnership Ravindra, Phillips shatter Canada's hopes Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips lifted NZ from a spot of bother thereafter. While the former rotated the strike, Phillips launched his counter-attack. The duo propelled the Kiwis to 106/2 in just 10 overs. In the next over, Phillips raced to a 22-ball half-century. Ravindra also completed a defiant half-century, getting the Black Caps home by 15.1 overs.

Partnership Record partnership for NZ Ravindra slammed an unbeaten 59 off 39 balls (4 fours and 3 sixes). And Phillips finished with a 36-ball 76* (4 fours and 6 sixes). The two added 146 runs, NZ's second-highest partnership in T20 World Cups. This is only behind 175* between Allen and Seifert, which came earlier in the tournament. Phillips and Ravindra formed the fourth-highest partnership for the Kiwis in T20Is.

Numbers Fifties for the duo Phillips slammed a 22-ball half-century, now the fastest for NZ in T20Is, according to Cricbuzz. This was his second T20 World Cup fifty and a second overall. He has raced to 2,224 runs from 92 T20Is at an average of 32.23. Meanwhile, Ravindra recorded his maiden half-century in the tournament. With his fourth T20I fifty, he raced to 702 runs (SR: 136.84).

Canada innings Yuvraj smashes NZ after nominal start Canada earlier had a quiet start, scoring 32/0 in five overs. However, the sixth over saw Yuvraj smash James Neesham for 3 fours and a six. While Dilpreet Bajwa held his end, Yuvraj's 36-ball half-century propelled Canada past 80. The latter then smashed Cole McConchie as Canada reached 100. The 116-run stand was finally broken by Kyle Jamieson, who dismissed Bajwa (36).

Information Yuvraj completes 58-ball ton In the 18th over, Yuvraj raced to his century off 58 balls, the first for an Associate country batter in the T20 World Cups. Jacob Duffy finally dismissed Yuvraj in the final over. The Canada batter smashed a 65-ball 110 (11 fours and 6 sixes).

Feats Youngest centurion in T20 World Cups According to Cricbuzz, Yuvraj became the youngest player to score a century in T20 World Cups. He surpassed Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad, who smashed a ton against Bangladesh in 2014 at 22 years and 127 days. Yuvraj also became the youngest to record a 50-plus score in a T20 World Cup match. He overtook Bangladesh's Junaid Siddique (19y 325d against PAK in 2007).

Numbers Historic century for Yuvraj As mentioned, Yuvraj has become the first player to score a century for Canada in T20 World Cup history. This was also his maiden T20I ton. Yuvraj, who made his T20I debut in 2025, also has three half-centuries to his name. He now has 569 runs from 19 matches at an average of 37.93. His tally includes a strike rate of 161.18.

Partnership Record partnership for the duo The partnership between Yuvraj and Bajwa was worth 116 runs (84 balls). Yuvraj contributed with a 45-ball 77 to this stand. According to Cricbuzz, this is now the highest stand for any wicket for an Associate team against a Full Member in T20 World Cups. It surpassed the 107-run partnership between the UAE's Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu against Canada earlier in this tournament.