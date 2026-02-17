T20 WC: Glenn Phillips equals this six-hitting record of Munro 

In a stunning display of batting prowess, New Zealand 's all-rounder Glenn Phillips became the joint second-highest six-hitter for a Kiwi in T20I cricket. He achieved this feat during his explosive innings against Canada in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 in Chennai. Phillips scored an unbeaten 76 runs off just 36 balls, hitting four fours and six sixes along the way.

Record Phillips joins Munro in elite company Phillips's six-hitting ability is among the best in New Zealand cricket. With his latest innings, he has now hit a total of 107 sixes in T20Is, tying with former cricketer Colin Munro for the second-most by a Kiwi player in this format. The record for most sixes remains with Martin Guptill who has hit an impressive 173 maximums in T20Is for New Zealand. Finn Allen (103) and Tim Seifert (101) are the other Kiwi players with 100-plus T20I maximums.

Match outcome New Zealand secure victory over Canada in Chennai The match against Canada was a resounding success for New Zealand, with the team winning by eight wickets. Alongside Rachin Ravindra (59* off 39 balls), Phillips lifted NZ from a spot of bother thereafter. While the former rotated the strike, Phillips launched his counter-attack. They added an unbeaten 146 runs (72 balls) for the third wicket, the second-highest partnership for NZ in T20 World Cups. As a result, NZ accomplished the 174-run target in the 16th over.

