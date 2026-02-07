T20 WC: Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss India's opener

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup against the USA on February 7. The decision comes after he was hit by a viral fever. The Indian Express reported that Bumrah showed up for training at Wankhede Stadium on Friday but didn't participate in it. Here are further details.

Team hurdles India left with only 13 fully fit players Bumrah's possible absence leaves India with only 13 fully fit players for their title defense. All-rounder Washington Sundar is yet to join the World Cup squad as he awaits fitness clearance at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, Harshit Rana has been ruled out of the tournament after suffering a knee injury during India's warm-up match against South Africa earlier this week.

Stats Bumrah boasts these stellar numbers in T20 World Cups As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah has so far featured in three editions of T20 WCs - 2016, 2021, and 2024. The right-arm pacer has claimed 26 wickets across 18 games in the tourney at 14.30. Bumrah's economy rate of 5.44 is the best among bowlers with at least 25 T20 World Cup wickets. Bumrah played a vital role in India's title-winning run in 2024, scalping 15 wickets at an average of just 8.27.

Squad update Rana ruled out; Siraj named replacement The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that Rana has been ruled out of the tournament. After consulting with a specialist and undergoing scans, the BCCI medical team deemed him unfit for participation. Mohammed Siraj has been named as his replacement and is likely to be included in India's playing XI tonight in Bumrah's absence.

