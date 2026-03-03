'Wankhede will be quiet...': Sam Curran's bold prediction for semifinal

Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against India, all-rounder Sam Curran has backed England to silence the Mumbai crowd. The two teams will lock horns in the second semi-final at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on March 5. Notably, India and England also clashed in the semi-finals of the last two editions, with each winning once. Have a look at Curran's prediction.

Pre-match remarks Expecting a very high-scoring game: Curran Ahead of the crucial match, Curran cheekily predicted that Wankhede Stadium would be quiet on Thursday. "Wankhede is an iconic stadium, I'm sure it'll be quiet on Thursday (laughs). Expecting a very high-scoring game," the all-rounder told the reporters. He added, "We are not fearing anything, and both teams are excited by the challenge of Thursday night."

Experience advantage Curran emphasizes IPL experience Curran also emphasized that the England team's experience of playing in front of packed crowds during IPL matches will help them deal with the pressure. "The positive for us is we have played so much cricket in India, and you just get so used to it, you can block it out," he said. "It's such a cool experience, and so many young cricketers would love to be playing against India in the semifinals."

Record India vs England: Head-to-head in T20 WCs As per ESPNcricinfo, India and England have clashed five times in the T20 World Cup. The first meeting was in 2007, the inaugural edition. Yuvraj Singh made history by hitting 6 sixes in an over off Stuart Broad. England have beaten India only twice in the tournament (2009 and 2022). The Men in Blue emerged as winners in 2007, 2012, and 2024.

